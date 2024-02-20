Victor Osimhen: Man Utd, Arsenal, Tottenham targets among four Napoli replacements in chaotic ripple effect

Victor Osimhen leaving Napoli in the summer will have a major ripple effect and the Serie A side are looking at some Premier League targets to succeed him, according to reports in Italy.

Osimhen signed a new contract with Napoli earlier this season, but it includes a €130m release clause. The general theory is that the new deal was only ever signed to protect his market value and a summer sale is still likely.

Chelsea were heavily linked with Osimhen until their interest seemed to cool. TEAMtalk recently revealed Paris Saint-Germain have made contact with the Nigeria international.

Bracing themselves for the departure of Kylian Mbappe on a free transfer to Real Madrid, in what will be the first domino to fall in the striker saga of the summer, PSG have identified Osimhen as an ideal replacement.

They would be taking him back to Ligue 1 after his previous spell with Lille, leaving Napoli in need of a new centre-forward.

The reigning Serie A champions – who are absolutely nowhere near defending their title this season – already have Giovanni Simeone and Giacomo Raspadori as backup options up front, but are expected to reinvest the funds they receive by selling Osimhen into a high-profile replacement.

With that in mind, La Gazzetta Dello Sport has revealed there are four targets they admire – and in many cases, their thoughts align with Premier League suitors.

First on the list is Joshua Zirkzee, the name on everyone’s lips in Serie A at the moment due to his role as Bologna’s main forward in their quest for a first European qualification in over two decades.

Zirkzee has been linked with Manchester United, Arsenal and Chelsea in recent days, as well as various clubs in Italy.

Napoli know the asking price for Zirkzee may rise beyond the €40m fee confirmed as Bayern Munich’s buyback clause, so are keeping their options open in case it becomes a bidding war.

Napoli shortlist three Zirkzee alternatives

Interestingly, in one case, they could do exactly what they did when signing Osimhen by raiding Lille again, this time for Jonathan David.

The Canada international has been mentioned as a candidate to join Tottenham, Man Utd or even Brentford (who are bracing themselves for the departure of Ivan Toney) since the last transfer window closed.

Crucially, David’s contract with Lille is about to enter its final year, which increases the chances of him being sold this summer and his destination could be the same as Osimhen’s was back in 2020.

Another Napoli target with a couple of parallels to Osimhen – starting from his first name – is his compatriot Victor Boniface, currently starring for Xabi Alonso’s Bundesliga leaders Bayer Leverkusen after joining them from Union SG in the summer.

Finally, Feyenoord’s Santiago Gimenez – well known in Italy after playing against Roma and Lazio in recent European fixtures – completes Napoli’s shortlist.

Obviously, Napoli will only be picking one of these four players, so the three that are overlooked could yet be on the move elsewhere, enabling their admirers in the Premier League to remain on alert.

