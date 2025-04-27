Man Utd ready £64m bid after offering ‘world-class’ striker £13m a year

Manchester United are ready to pay Victor Osimhen’s asking price, according to the Italian media, but TEAMtalk reveals whether the star striker could truly join the Red Devils in the summer transfer window.

One of the reasons why Man Utd have been dire in the Premier League this season is their lack of goals. Even under Ruben Amorim, the team have struggled to find the back of the net, evidenced by their 1-1 draw with Bournemouth away from home at the Vitality Stadium in the Premier League on Sunday when they took 25 shots but only six were on target.

Just 39 goals in 34 Premier League games underline the need for Man Utd to sign a top-qualty number nine in the summer transfer window.

Former Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane has been linked with a move to Man Utd in the summer.

Dusan Vlahovic and Jonathan David are also among the options for Man Utd , who like Victor Osimhen as well.

TEAMtalk’s Italian football correspondent, Rudy Galetti, reported on April 18 that “Osimhen has many admirers at Old Trafford”.

Sources have told TEAMtalk that due to a tight PSR (Profitability and Sustainability Rules) situation, Man Utd need to sell players before they can trigger Osimhen’s release clause of €75million (£64m, $85.5m) in his contract at Napoli.

TuttoJuve , though, has now claimed that Man Utd are willing to trigger Osimhen’s release clause.

The Red Devils are also said to have offered the Nigeria international striker, who is on loan at Galatasaray from Napoli until the end of the season, an annual salary of €15million (£13m, $17m).

The report has noted that ‘the deal is taking time to conclude due to a whim from the Nigerian star’.

According to TuttoJuve, Juventus are keen on Osimhen as well, but the Italian giants are quite behind in the race for the 26-year-old striker.

Arsenal, Chelsea and Newcastle United, too, are interested in Osimhen, who, according to the report, ‘has repeatedly expressed the desire to play in the Premier League’ and was described as a “world-class striker” by former Man Utd manager Jose Mourinho in December 2023.

Osimhen has scored 30 goals and given seven assists in 35 appearances for Galatasaray this season

HAVE YOU SEEN? 🔴 Man Utd plotting shock move for Man City maestro; FIVE clubs in race – report

Victor Osimhen could move to Saudi Arabia – sources

While it would be a coup for Man Utd if they signed Osimhen this summer, there is a very good chance that he would end up in the Saudi Pro League.

TEAMtalk transfer contributor, Ben Jacobs, reported on April 26 that “there is a concrete possibility” of Osimhen moving to Saudi Arabia.

The Saudi Pro League is ready to trigger the striker’s release clause and are also willing to pay him £750,000 per week as salary.

TEAMtalk understands that “the expectation among other suitors is that Saudi is the Nigerian striker’s most likely destination”.

Sources have told TEAMtalk that Osimhen was happy to move to the Saudi Pro League last summer and would have completed a transfer had Napoli not scuppered the deal.

Latest Man Utd news: Bisseck bid, Wharton competition

Man Utd are keen on a summer deal for Yann Bisseck , with a report in Italy revealing how much they are ready to pay for the Inter Milan central defender.

TEAMtalk understands that Man Utd are interested in Adam Wharton in the summer transfer window , but a report has revealed that their arch-rivals are planning a £50million bid for the Crystal Palace midfielder.

Meanwhile, TEAMtalk’s transfer correspondent, Rudy Galetti, has revealed the offer that Man Utd have made to Wolves forward Matheus Cunha.

POLL: Which striker should Man Utd sign this summer?