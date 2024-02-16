Victor Osimhen: Obstacles to huge Chelsea transfer revealed as PSG step up mega-money bid to sign Napoli superstar

Chelsea and PSG are ready to compete for Napoli superstar Victor Osimhen

The future of Napoli goal machine Victor Osimhen will be one of the biggest stories of the summer, with Paris Saint-Germain ready to battle Chelsea and others for his signature.

The Blues have been working tirelessly in their attempts to lure the Nigeria international to Stamford Bridge but their efforts may ultimately be to no avail.

As exclusively revealed by TEAMtalk, Chelsea have already held talks with Osimhen’s agents as they try to ascertain the conditions necessary for a summer deal.

Mauricio Pochettino’s side are set to face serious competition from PSG for Osimhen as the French club looks to bring in a big-name replacement for outgoing superstar Kylian Mbappe.

Both clubs will have to match Osimhen’s £111m release clause in his contract to sign him in the summer – which is valid until 2026.

TEAMtalk can confirm that PSG have also made contact with the Napoli star and their financial capabilities are a big threat to Chelsea’s hopes of bringing him in.

The French champions are able to offer Osimhen higher wages and that is their biggest weapon in terms of a deal.

EXCLUSIVE: Conor Gallagher: Chelsea exit chances rated and new contract hopes assessed as asking price splits suitors

Chelsea to battle PSG for Victor Osimhen

Chelsea have a wage structure in place that puts a cap on the salaries of their players. The London club’s board will not pay anyone over £150,000 per week except in certain circumstances.

Osimhen would qualify as a player whom Chelsea would break their structure for, but TEAMtalk sources say the board are not keen to set a precedent that could affect future contract negotiations.

Chelsea legends such as John Obi Mikel and Didier Drogba have been tasked with selling club’s project to the 25-year old.

Club chiefs see Osimhen is a key target and the perfect man to get them back to the pinnacle of European football thanks to his goal scoring abilities.

However, if PSG do offer Osimhen a substantially higher salary than Chelsea, the Blues will be forced into a decision: break their wage structure or potentially miss out on a top target.

Manuel Urgarte is a player who picked PSG over Chelsea in the summer of 2023 and the club will not want to see a repeat of that situation.

Pochettino’s side have also been looking at alternatives to Osimhen, such as Brighton’s Evan Ferguson, Sporting Lisbon’s Viktor Gyokeres and Brentford’s Ivan Toney.

DON’T MISS: Man Utd consider Chelsea hijack and imminent offer with Ashworth approval for key Brighton figure