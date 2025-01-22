Paris Saint-Germain and Napoli, in the negotiations for Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, have also spoken about Victor Osimhen, as a possible operation for the summer, TEAMtalk can reveal.

The French club has long been interested in the Nigerian striker and next summer could be the right one for a transfer to PSG.

For his part, Osimhen is now fully committed to Galatasaray this season and is determined to stay in Turkey until the summer, aiming to win a trophy with his current club.

His focus remains on achieving success in the Turkish league – where he has 11 goals – before considering his next move.

However, following their recent acquisition of Kvaratskhelia from Napoli, relations between the French club and Napoli are excellent and the foundations are already being laid for a transfer in the summer.

The reference price remains the €75million (£63.4m/$78.1m) release clause valid for abroad, but as done for the Georgian player, the payment deferrals over several years could help PSG to successfully finalise the operation, anticipating the competition for the Nigerian striker.

It could see Manchester United take a hit, as TEAMtalk revealed in late December that they made an enquiry for Osimhen, with a summer move most likely given the striker’s desire to remain in Turkey for now.

PSG round-up: Salah deal can be done

A journalist who focuses on PSG has stated that a deal for Mohamed Salah can be done, but the fact he’s in talks to remain with Liverpool means it likely won’t be.

A separate report, however, states the French side don’t want him anyway.

Meanwhile, Fenerbahce have reportedly come to an agreement to land PSG centre-back Milan Skriniar.

It comes after interest in him from Tottenham was confirmed by transfer insider Ben Jacobs.

