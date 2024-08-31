After failing to complete a move to either Chelsea or Al-Ahli on Friday, Victor Osimhen has been left out of Napoli’s squad – not just for Saturday’s game against Parma, but for the entire season.

Fabrizio Romano has revealed that the relationship between Osimhen and Napoli is now ‘broken’ and there is no way back for him after his failed escape from the 2022-23 Serie A winners on deadline day.

Osimhen was Chelsea’s top target for the centre-forward role all summer, but their last-minute attempt to buy him fell on deaf ears.

Saudi Pro League side Al-Ahli were also working on a deal for Osimhen on Friday, but with only one international slot remaining in their squad, ultimately bought Ivan Toney from Brentford instead.

It has left Osimhen in limbo, to an extent more serious than expected.

It was already assumed that Osimhen would not be playing for Napoli against Lecce tonight, but it has now been confirmed that the Partenopei have officially left the 25-year-old out of their Serie A squad list for the entire season.

Furthermore, Napoli have stripped Osimhen of his no.9 jersey and given it to Romelu Lukaku, who they signed from Chelsea earlier this week to replace him.

Lukaku reunited with his former Inter coach Antonio Conte in the process and will now be Napoli’s main striker this season, with Osimhen frozen out.

Romano explains that Osimhen wants to leave Napoli, but only on his terms, which may be an indication of how a departure this summer fell through.

Napoli have now taken a strong stance in retaliation to Osimhen’s failed departure, and despite his salary of €10m per season weighing on the club, it appears he may never add to his 133 appearances and 76 goals in their colours.

Could Osimhen still leave Napoli?

What happens next remains to be seen. There are several transfer windows that are still open, but barely any that have clubs capable of affording Osimhen.

The Saudi Pro League window is open until Monday, but with the Al-Ahli route now impossible, it is unclear if there is any other interest in him there.

Chelsea might be watching the situation closely, since they didn’t sign a different centre-forward – agreeing instead to loan in Manchester United winger Jadon Sancho – but they wouldn’t be able to take Osimhen until January now.

READ MORE: Chelsea announce deadline-beating exit to Crystal Palace, as Fabrizio Romano predicts another departure ‘in the next days’