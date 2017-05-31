Vidal makes cheeky ‘join a big club’ plea to Alexis Sanchez

Arturo Vidal has once again appealed to Arsenal forward Alexis Sanchez to join him at Bayern Munich this summer.

The Chile star has just a year left on his Arsenal contract and is widely expected to leave the club this summer after so far refusing to agree terms on a new £200,000 a week deal.

With Sanchez said to be frustrated by the Gunners’ inability to challenge for the game’s top honours, the likes of Chelsea, Manchester City, Juventus and Bayern Munich have all been linked with his signature.

Bayern appear to be in the driving seat for Sanchez’s signature and his compatriot Vidal has been vocal in the past about luring the player to the Allianz Arena.

And once again, Vidal has told Sanchez the time is right for him to make the move.

“I told him it was the opportunity for him to be in a big team,” Vidal told reporters in Chile ahead of his country’s friendly with Burkina Faso on Saturday.

“If he wants to compare with the best, he has to go to the best team.”

Like Vidal, Sanchez is expected to link up with the Chilean national team shortly, who are taking part in this year’s Confederations Cup in Russia from mid-June onwards.

Speaking of the tournament, Vidal added: ‘I promised my wife and my children that I would return with the Confederations Cup, and the sacrifice I will make [to achieve that] will be very great.’