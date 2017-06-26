Vidal urges Bayern to sign ‘spectacular’ Arsenal star

Arturo Vidal has again urged Bayern Munich to sign his Chile international team-mate Alexis Sanchez from Arsenal this summer.

Sanchez, who became Chile’s record goalscorer after netting against Germany in the Confederations Cup last week, has one year left on his contract at The Emirates and has so far refused to sign an extension.

Vidal is currently with Sanchez at the tournament in Russia but has admitted he remains in the dark over what the forward will do next.

“We’ll see if Alexis is coming. I do not know yet,” Vidal told German newspaper Bild.

“I know him very well. He is a spectacular player. And with him, we would surely improve.

“We already have a lot of top-level players. We are the best club in the world.”

Sanchez was outstanding yet again as he scored 24 Premier League goals for Arsenal last season but that was not enough to secure a Champions League spot for the Gunners.