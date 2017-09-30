Video shows Hazard doing insane Raheem Sterling impression
Eden Hazard has turned up the heat ahead of Chelsea’s clash with Manchester City on Saturday by mocking Raheem Sterling in a training session.
The two clubs clash at Stamford Bridge this weekend, with both in confident mood after fine starts to the season.
Sterling has been a standout performer for City so far, already notching six goals.
However, he also has a unique running style, and that’s what Hazard appeared to mock during a Chelsea training session.
Whether or not that was the intention, we’ll leave up to you to decide….
Eden Hazard mimicking Raheem Sterling’s style of play. 😂pic.twitter.com/AVCjO1REhi
— Football Stuff (@FootbalIStuff) September 29, 2017