Vidic welcomes comparisons with Man Utd new boy Bailly

Nemanja Vidic expects Eric Bailly to have a long career at Manchester United after impressing since his arrival from Villarreal.

Bailly became Jose Mourinho’s first signing when United paid the La Liga outfit a fee in the region of £30million for the defender.

The 22-year-old has already earned comparisons to former Old Trafford favourite Vidic, who has been impressed by the Ivory Coast international.

“If he keeps going as he is, he will definitely have a great career at United,” he said.

“Of course, I’m glad that someone compares him to me and I hope he will be a player who does very well for us. He’s strong and composed with the ball.

“He’s a very confident player. He has a bit of everything. What I have seen in the first few matches is that we have a great player for the future and a player I would say we needed.

“He reads the game well. He already looks a big signing for us. I think he’s already popular with the fans. Of the signings we’ve had this year, I think he’s the one that has surprised everyone the most.

“He’s 22-years-old and he went straight into the club and looks at home straight away. That’s outstanding for me.

“We know how many players come to England and need time to adapt and that, for me, is what is so impressive – he’s 22 and he has adapted straight away and showed some confidence which is important.”

While Bailly has quickly adapted to life in the Premier League, the centre-back struggled in defeats to Manchester City and Watford.

Vidic, however, has no concerns about the player’s ability.

“The most important thing for a player of his age is to keep his feet on the ground,” Vidic added.

“The first few matches he really performed well and had so many compliments from everyone, but it’s important to stay calm, keep doing what he was doing before and keep improving.

“If he continues to play like he does and stays focused, he can be here for many years and help the team be successful.”