Vieira discusses Arsenal coaching snub and managerial aims

Patrick Vieira has lifted the lid on the “disappointment” he felt after Arsene Wenger opted not to offer him a coaching role at Arsenal.

Vieira left the Gunners as a player in 2006, having won 11 trophies in nine years with the club.

After spells with Juventus, Inter Milan and Manchester City, he transitioned into coaching with the latter of that trio of clubs in 2011.

Now manager of New York City in Major League Soccer, Vieira is building a reputation in coaching, but admits he would rather have started out under Wenger’s guidance at the Emirates Stadium.

“I was a bit disappointed not to get a call at the end of my career,” he told L’Equipe.

“Arsene has a right to think you don’t deserve it, that you’re not ready. But I think there’s always a way to open the door.

“As a player I wanted to go as high as possible. It is the same now. My dream is to manage one of Europe’s biggest teams one day.”