Vieira outlines Arsenal love as he again discusses vacancy

Patrick Vieira admits it would be “difficult” to turn down an approach from Arsenal after insisting he is “ready to manage any team in Europe”.

The former Arsenal captain is currently managing Major League Soccer side New York City, which is owned by City Football Group (CFG).

Vieira, who has held a role with CFG since 2013, has been linked with replacing Arsene Wenger when his 22-year reign as Arsenal boss ends this summer.

The 41-year-old Vieira claims he is “happy” to be linked with a return to London but he has vowed to continue in his role with New York City.

Vieira told The Times: “I mentally know what’s going on, what people are saying and I’m really happy about that.

“Honestly it’s not something which will stop me doing what I am doing at the moment.

“It’s an honour to be mentioned with Arsenal. It was somewhere I spent nine years and I love the club. I played my best football there and made my name in the game.

“I am always going to have a deeper relationship with Arsenal. That is not enough to coach the team but I’m ready to coach any side in Europe.

“I don’t want this to be perceived that I want to go because I don’t want to leave.

“I am ready. I think we’re all doing this job because one day we want to coach the biggest teams in Europe.”

With the MLS regular season set to end in October, and the MLS Cup final scheduled for December, Vieira’s departure from New York City could leave CFG in a quandary.

“If the call came it would be really difficult,” said Vieira. “It would be difficult because we will be in the middle of the season.

“And, like every time I’ve been approached by any teams, I’m sitting with the guys from the CFG and will let them know. They will make the decision because I am under contract.”

Vieira was also asked about the upcoming Arsenal vacancy earlier in the week and delivered this strong message for the Gunners hierarchy.

