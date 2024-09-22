Viktor Gyokeres Exclusive: Premier League quartet remain in the mix but Euro giant also hovering

TT can provide an update on the future of prolific Sporting striker Viktor Gyökeres, who remains on the radars of four Premier League clubs as well as French giants PSG.

Gyökeres has started the season in the best possible way, with nine goals in seven matches for Sporting CP and three goals with the Swedish national team in the first two games of the Nations League – all good signals to live another season as a protagonist and then – next year – make the definitive leap to a European heavyweight.

In all likelihood, into the Premier League with several clubs in England monitoring him.

Arsenal have recently returned to inquire about his situation. The Gunners are following several names – Jonathan David, Marcus Thuram and in particular Benjamin Sesko – but in addition to these, after monitoring him carefully in the first part of the summer, they have asked for fresh info on Gyökeres.

Tottenham, who consider him among the names at the top of the list to strengthen the attack, are keeping alive the contacts with his entourage, confirming that the Swedish striker would be a very important option for them for next season.

Liverpool are also attentive especially because this year is considered critical and decisive for Darwin Nunez. If his performances don’t fully convince Slot, the Uruguayan striker could leave next summer and Gyokeres is seen as a valid candidate to replace him.

Chelsea are also informed about his situation, but at the moment they are more on the sidelines.

Gyökeres release clause tempting Prem clubs

The £83million (€100m, $111m) release clause included in his contract makes him an attractive player, especially in the Premier League. However, it’s also worth keeping an eye on PSG’s position in the coming weeks.

Luis Enrique has trusted a lot in Kolo Muani and Gonzalo Ramos, but their future will also depend on the quality of their performances on the pitch – even more so given that the Portuguese striker will return after mid-November after a bad ankle injury.

Gyökeres has scored 128 goals in 287 senior club career appearances, with 40 of those goals coming in three seasons at Coventry after he failed to make his mark at Brighton.

His record at Portugal is even more remarkable, having notched 52 times in 57 games in all competitions, making the 26-year-old one of the most prolific strikers in Europe over the last few seasons.

IN FOCUS – Gyokeres stats comparison 2023/24

Gyokeres’ stats last season are even more remarkable when compared to the leading No.9s who played for the four Premier League clubs who are keen on his services, although that must be tempered by the fact that he clearly plays in a weaker league.

Darwin Nunez started to show why Liverpool splashed out what could end up being £85m for his services, while Son heung-min was mostly used in a central role at Tottenham and once again proved his worth to the club – even more so after Harry Kane’s exit.

Nicolas Jackson answered some of his critics with 17 goals for Chelsea and has also started the new season well, while Havertz did likewise at Arsenal as Mikel Arteta often opted to use the attacking midfielder as a No.9 instead of the injury-prone Gabriel Jesus.

However, none of them got even close to Gyokeres and it will be interesting to see how he fares in England again, if he does indeed move to the Premier League in 2025.

