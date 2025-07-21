Viktor Gyokeres is being linked with both Man Utd and Arsenal this summer

Claims over the weekend that Manchester United have surged ahead of Arsenal in the race for Viktor Gyokeres have been explained by Fabrizio Romano, while the Italian has also revealed the truths on the Red Devils’ hunt for Chelsea’s Nicolas Jackson.

The Sporting CP striker is destined to leave the two-time reigning Primeira Liga champions this summer after becoming one of the most in-demand players in the game. Having scored an incredible 97 goals in just 102 appearances for the Portuguese giants, it is Arsenal who have honed in on his signing for what will prove one of the biggest deals in the summer window so far.

After weeks of talks, the Gunners appeared to have agreed on a package worth €63.5m (£54.9m, $73.6m) up front, plus a further €10m (£8.6m, $11.5m) in add-ons for Gyokeres.

And to further grease the wheels, it was revealed last week that Arsenal had also relented to meet four very easy-to-achieve targets that virtually guaranteed the additional fee.

However, with debate still raging over the fee Arsenal will pay up front, it emerged on Saturday that the Gunners had missed the self-imposed deadline put on the deal by Mikel Arteta.

And to further cast doubts over the move, speculative reports over the weekend suggested Manchester United were ready to gazump the Gunners and launch a last-minute transfer hijack.

Romano, though, has now delivered an update on the 27-year-old striker’s future.

“I want to clarify something about Man Utd and Viktor Gyokeres,” Romano began on his YouTube channel.

“Some very important outlets in Portugal are reporting that Man Utd have been working on a deal for Gyokeres in recent days.

“Earlier this week, I told you that Man Utd will sign an important striker this summer. Not that Cunha and Mbeumo are done, the focus for them is the striker and many agents in the market are aware about this.

“For example, someone internally at Eintracht Frankfurt expected Man Utd to try to enter the race for Ekitike when the deal collapsed with Newcastle. Man Utd were calling to be informed on the situation with Ekitike, but the player decided to go to Liverpool and there was no chance to enter into the deal.

“What about Gyokeres? I’m not aware of an official bid from Man Utd and I’m not aware of club-to-club talks. Despite intermediaries suggesting the opportunity for Man Utd to enter into the deal for Gyokeres, it’s very clear that Gyokeres wants to go to Arsenal. He is only convinced about the Arsenal project and he agreed personal terms with them two weeks ago.”

Arteta giving nothing away on Arsenal deal for Gyokeres

Reports United were ready to hijack the move were also quickly dismissed by another reporter, Ben Jacobs, who stated on his X account: ‘Understand Manchester United haven’t made a bid for Viktor Gyökeres and have no plans to do so.

‘Talks remain advanced with Arsenal with a breakthrough expected soon.’

With Gyokeres widely reported to still want the move to Emirates Stadium, Arteta was asked for an update on the situation from Singapore, where Arsenal are now preparing for Wednesday’s friendly against AC Milan.

However, the Gunners boss would only offer a typically evasive response, telling Sky Sports: “I cannot comment on any player who is not part of our group yet,” said Arteta. “When we have something concrete to offer in any case to any player, we will do that.”

Asked about their four new signings so far in Martin Zubimendi, Kepa, Christian Norgaard and Noni Madueke, Arteta added:

“I’m very pleased. That’s all I’ll say.

“There are a lot of parties and things that we have to bear in mind to get a player over the line and here. I’m very hopeful that we are going to do it very soon.”

Asked if he expects any new players to join Arsenal on their tour of Asia, Arteta replied: “There’s still a long time in the window and we are still seeking, in terms of numbers, we are short and we have to improve the depth and quality of the squad.

“We are constantly looking in the market. Until that happens, focus on the players we have and focus on them and I’m very pleased with what I have seen in the last 10-15 days.”

Romano on Man Utd hunt for Nicolas Jackson; another Sporting star wanted

With Arsenal still very much on course for Gyokeres, despite those final hurdles still remaining in place, United’s search for a new No.9 is now expected to focus on two players in Chelsea frontman, Jackson and Benjamin Sesko of RB Leipzig.

Indeed, a BBC Sport reporter has now confirmed United talks with the Senegalese striker’s agent, while Chelsea’s true asking price for Jackson has also come to light.

Offering an update on that possible United raid on Stamford Bridge, Romano explained: “I told you earlier in the week that Nicolas Jackson is an option for Man Utd. At the moment, I’m not aware of talks ongoing with Chelsea, but Man Utd are informed about the situation of Jackson.

“They know that the player is not untouchable at Chelsea and so they are aware of the eventual conditions for his exit this summer.

“While at Chelsea there is still an appreciation for Alejandro Garnacho for example. So maybe that could be a scenario, but at the moment there is not a negotiation. At the moment there are no club-to-club talks about that.

“But, Man Utd are expected to go for a striker and one of the names being mentioned internally in the recent weeks is also Benjamin Sesko, another player who is well known at Manchester United. But before entering into concrete negotiations, we have to wait and see what’s going to happen internally at Man Utd in terms of outgoings.

“Marcus Rashford is going to Barcelona, but then there is Jadon Sancho, there is Antony and there is Alejandro Garnacho, so that’s going to be really important.”

Any new striker arrival could be weighted by the departure of Rasmus Hojlund and reports from Italy claim a new Italian side has now taken initial steps towards the Dane’s signature.

Elsewhere, our reporter Rudy Galetti has revealed United remain interested in another Sporting CP star, with Amorim approving a potential reunion amid competition from a European giant.

