Viktor Gyokeres wants to join Real Madrid despite Arsenal being in talks over a deal to bring him to the Emirates Stadium, with a report in Spain revealing how Los Blancos have responded to the Sporting CP striker’s desire.

Gyokeres has established himself as one of the best strikers in Europe in recent seasons and is on fire at the moment. The 26-year-old Sweden international has scored 48 goals and given 12 assists in 47 appearances this campaign and was described by his Sporting CP manager Rui Borges earlier this month as “an extraordinary striker” who is “the best in the league”.

The striker is on the radar of a number of major clubs, including Chelsea, who have been in direct contact with Gyokeres’s entourage, as TEAMtalk’s transfer correspondent, Rudy Galetti, reported on April 14.

A report this week revealed that Arsenal have ‘opened talks’ over a deal for Gyokeres, with the north London club’s Sporting Director, Andrea Berta, a big fan of the former Coventry City star.

However, it has now been reported in Spain that Gyokeres wants to join Madrid in the summer transfer window.

Defensa Central has revealed that Gyokeres’s agents have contacted Madrid over a possible transfer of the striker to the Santiago Bernabeu.

The report has noted that the contact was made ‘at the express request’ of the Sporting CP striker.

Arsenal , Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester United and Atletico Madrid are interested in Gyokeres, who has scored 91 goals and given 27 assists in 97 appearances for Sporting CP so far in his career.

Defensa Central has revealed that the offer to sign Gyokeres this summer ‘has caused some surprise’ at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Madrid, who were knocked out of the Champions League at the quarter-final stage this season, are second in LaLiga and will face Barcelona in the Copa del Rey final this week.

Meanwhile, Sporting CP are level on points with Benfica at the top of the Liga Portugal table at the moment.

Real Madrid respond to Viktor Gyokeres offer

According to Defensa Central, Madrid are not willing to sign Gyokeres from Sporting CP in the summer transfer window.

While Madrid president Florentino Perez appreciates the attributes and quality of Gyokeres, he is not willing to spend €100million (£85.5m, $114m) on him.

Madrid signed French superstar Kylian Mbappe last summer and also brought in Brazilian gem Endrick.

Last season’s LaLiga and Champions League winners have Vinicius Junior to call upon in play as a centre-forward too, while Rodrygo is also a good source of goals.

There is no need for Los Blancos to sign another striker, and there is no surprise that Perez has turned down the chance to bring Gyokeres to the Santiago Bernabeu.

