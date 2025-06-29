Viktor Gyokeres will NEVER play for Sporting CP again as he attempts to force an exit amid interest from Arsenal and Manchester United, per reports.

The Swedish goal machine’s relationship with Sporting president Frederico Varandas has deteriorated, as he believes the club has reneged on a promise to let him leave for less than his €100 million (£85.4m, $117.2m) release clause.

Gyokeres, 27, reportedly reached a verbal agreement with Sporting that he could leave for significantly less than the clause after agreeing to stay last season, amid mounting interest.

Varandas spoke out on Gyokeres’ situation earlier today, reiterating that he will not be allowed to depart on the cheap, as Arsenal and Man Utd continue to weigh up moves.

“I’m not going to say what the price is, the player knows what it is,” Varandas said in an interview.

“I can tell you that Viktor won’t leave for €60m plus €10m. He won’t. He just won’t.”

Gyokeres has now responded emphatically to Varandas’ recent comments, by pledging to NEVER return to Sporting, as he has his heart set on an exit.

That’s according to Fabrizio Romano, who posted on X: “Following Sporting president quotes, Viktor Gyökeres has no intention to come back and play again. Gyökeres already informed the club about it, as per @Record_Portugal.

“Swedish striker insists on the pact made last year over summed exit, now feeling betrayed and tired.”

Arsenal, Man Utd on red alert

TEAMtalk has consistently reported that Gyokeres, who has scored an incredible 97 goals in 102 appearances for Sporting, is one of Arsenal’s top transfer targets.

Mikel Arteta has tasked sporting director Andrea Berta with signing a new, top-class striker who can help fire his team to trophies.

Gyokeres remains under serious consideration by the Gunners, but they are not willing to pay his €100m release clause, which has led to talks stalling.

If Gyokeres’ decision to not return to Sporting brings his price down, that could help Arsenal seal a deal in the coming days and weeks.

However, Man Utd are not yet out of the conversation. If they can generate funds with player sales, a reunion with Ruben Amorim at Old Trafford could still be possible.

TEAMtalk transfer correspondent Fraser Fletcher exclusively revealed that Gyokeres has told Man Utd that he is open to joining them this summer.

The Red Devils are also in the market for a new frontman and it remains to be seen whether they will launch a concrete bid for the Swede.

Everything points towards him heading to the Premier League, if Varandas buckles under the pressure and drops his price.

