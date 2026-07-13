Unai Emery is now on the hunt for further Villa midfield aditions

Aston Villa are looking at two potential options to replace Manchester United-bound Youri Tielemans, including a Tottenham Hotspur star who feels his days are numbered in north London.

Villa are preparing for the departure of Tielemans after United activated his £35million release clause, leaving them with a major void to fill in the middle of the park.

Sources close to Villa have confirmed to TEAMtalk the club were expecting to lose the Belgian midfielder this summer and have already drawn up a shortlist of potential replacements.

One name that has emerged is Tottenham’s Lucas Bergvall, with the 20-year-old understood to be a genuine target for the club.

Bergvall has informed Spurs of his desire to leave this summer and would be keen on a move to Villa Park. While there has been no direct contact between the two clubs so far, Tielemans’ exit is expected to accelerate Villa’s pursuit of another midfielder.

Villa have already bolstered their midfield options with the signing of Johan Manzambi, but they are keen to add further depth.

Indeed, the club are specifically looking for a midfielder who offers a more defensive and controlled profile than the attacking Manzambi, providing balance and squad cover across the middle of the park – with the defensive side not a particular strength of Bergvall’s.

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Adam Wharton also on Villa’s radar

Sources have also highlighted Crystal Palace and England international Adam Wharton as another who Villa have listed and are looking at.

Wharton has been superb for Palace and is on the radar of multiple top sides, however, like Bergvall Palace have not received any direct approaches for him yet.

Tielemans has been a key figure for Unai Emery in recent seasons, and his departure will leave a noticeable gap in experience and composure.

Bergvall, meanwhile, is viewed as a player who could develop into that role over time, combining technical quality with the energy and versatility needed in a high-pressing side.

Although no formal approach has yet been made, sources believe Villa will step up their interest in the coming weeks once Tielemans’ move to United is confirmed.

Bergvall’s willingness to leave Tottenham is seen as a positive factor, and the timing of Tielemans’ exit could prove decisive in pushing the deal forward before the end of the transfer window.

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