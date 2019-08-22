Villa boss Dean Smith picks out one name to earn England cap this season

Jack Grealish will force his way into the England squad, according to Aston Villa boss Dean Smith.

The Villa chief expects his captain to figure in Gareth Southgate‘s thoughts this term.

Three Lions boss Southgate and assistant Steve Holland will watch Grealish face Everton at Villa Park on Friday.

The pair will also be there to check on the Toffees’ Jordan Pickford and Michael Keane, with Villa goalkeeper Tom Heaton having also been included in the Nations League squad in the summer.

But it is the perfect chance for uncapped Grealish to impress ahead of next month’s Euro 2020 qualifiers against Bulgaria and Kosovo.

The 23-year-old may miss out on the first England squad of the season, but Smith expects him to eventually make the breakthrough.

“He’s getting better and better and once he hits top form sooner or later he’ll be in that squad,” he said, who has also tipped Villa defender Tyrone Mings to make an England impact.

“It’s down to Gareth if he deserves one or not, he’s not in control if he gets chosen for the squad. All he can control are his performances.

“If he keeps playing the way he did in the second half against Bournemouth he’ll certainly start getting noticed. He’s a terrific talent we thankfully have at this club.

“He thrives whenever the pressure is better or greater for him. He is a top player, we see it day in, day out. Others only see it once a week.”

Meanwhile, Ahmed Elmohamady signed a one-year contract extension on Thursday.

The Egypt international has made 89 appearances for Villa since joining from Hull in 2017 and has started their opening two games this term.

Smith added: “He’s going into the last year of his contract so it’s always important that there’s some longevity there.

“He’s deserved it for his performances, which is what all players deserve to get new contracts from.

“He was integral to the 10-game winning run we had at the end of last season to get into the play-offs.”

Kortney Hause is expected to return to the squad for the Everton game after a hamstring problem, but James Chester remains out with his own hamstring injury.

Jonathan Kodjia is jogging again following an ankle issue but will not face the Toffees.

Get the latest personalised Villains products on our new TEAMtalk Aston Villa shop!