Dean Smith is forwarding plans to further strengthen his Aston Villa squad after being tipped to bring in another six new signings this summer.

The Premier League new boys have proved one of the more active sides this summer, with deals for Jota (Birmingham, £4m), Anwar El Ghazi (Lille, undisclosed), Harry McKirdy (Carlisle, free), Wesley Moraes (Club Bruge, £22m) and Kortney Hause (Wolves, £3m) already announced – you can see our complete list right here.

But it seems Smith is not done yet – and the Daily Mirror claims Villa have set their sights on a sextuplet of further additions.

The paper claims Smith is readying an improved bid for Bristol City defender Adam Webster, having already seen a £12m offer rejected. It is believed £15m might be enough to turn the Robins’ head.

Meanwhile, Smith is ready to firm up his interest in midfielder Kalvin Phillips. Villa’s interest in the Leeds star is well documented and despite claims the star plans to stay loyal to United, the paper reckons Villa could go as high as £25m to land a player who is said to be valued at nearer the £30million mark.

And further raids on the Championship appear to be common theme with Smith is also eyeing Stoke goalkeeper Jack Butland, defender Ethan Ampadu of Chelsea and Brentford winger Said Benrahma.

In addition, Smith is also looking to bring Tyrone Mings back to the club in a permanent switch from Bournemouth. The defender caught the eye with his performances at the heart of the defence following his loan switch from the Cherries and is thought to be ready to make his stay a long-term one should the clubs be able to agree a price.

While it’s impossible at this stage to say what the six new additions would cost, it’s suggested Villa could be looking at a huge £120m outlay if the sextuplet all arrive.

One man who may not return, however, is defender Axel Tuanzebe, who, according to reports, will be afforded the chance to stake his claim in the Manchester United side this season.

