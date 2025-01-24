Aston Villa offered shock Barcelona defensive signing after £22m move for preferred target stalls

Aston Villa have reportedly been offered the chance to sign a Barcelona defender who scored in their remarkable Champions League comeback win over Benfica in midweek, after a proposed move for another LaLiga star stalled.

Villa have been on the hunt for defensive reinforcements during the January transfer window, with Sevilla star Loic Bade one of their priority targets.

Indeed, sources have confirmed to TEAMtalk that Villa have been monitoring Bade’s situation for several weeks and that sporting director Monchi has made contact with Sevilla in recent days to assess a potential move this month.

Monchi knows Bade well and wanted to sign him during his time at Sevilla, although the deal was eventually agreed after he had left to join Villa in 2023.

Monchi spent 21 years as Sevilla’s sporting director and maintains a positive relationship with the LaLiga club, which could have been a secret weapon for Villa in negotiations.

However, Fabrizio Romano has tweeted on X that a potential deal between the two clubs is not advancing and that the player himself has not accepted the proposal. Villa’s bid was said to be worth worth €23m plus €3m add-ons (£22m / $27m) in total.

And with Bade seemingly off the table for now, TBR Football states that Barcelona star Eric Garcia has been offered to Villa as well as Brighton, West Ham, Wolves and Newcastle, along with La Liga outfit Girona and Serie A side Como – who are managed by former Spain midfielder Cesc Fabregas.

Barca pushing for Villa deal to free up squad space

Barcelona need to offload one or two players to try and secure a deal for Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford, with Garcia and Ansu Fati, who has been linked with Tottenham, both surplus to requirements.

Garcia played a major role in Barca’s stunning 5-4 win in Portugal earlier this week, scoring the goal that made it 4-4 before Raphinha netted a memorable stoppage-time winner.

While not a regular by any means for the Catalans, the former Manchester City defender has proven to be a reliable back-up when called upon.

However, with Ronald Araujo signing a new long-term deal at the club on Thursday, teenage starlet Pau Cubarsi in tremendous form Andreas Christensen also pushing for a place in the side, chances for Garcia will become more limited for Garcia going forward.

It’s expected that the fee could be in the region of £10m for the 24-year-old, who has 18 months left on his current contract.

As for Villa, they are looking at getting another body on board after offloading Diego Carlos to Fenerbahce recently.

The Brazilian, who joined Villa from Sevilla in 2022, has signed a three-and-a-half-year deal in Turkey with Fenerbahce paying €10million (£8.45m) for the 31-year-old.

Villa said they would “like to wish Diego good luck in his new professional chapter”.

Carlos made 58 appearances for Villa and scored one goal but has not been involved in the club’s past five games.

