Aston Villa are reported to be exploring the possibility of signing Eric Dier in January after it was claimed the England midfielder had been told he would be allowed to leave Tottenham.

The Villans were one of the summer transfer window’s most extravagant spenders, investing more than £130m on a plethora of new players.

And while the club produced their best result of the season heading into the international break with a thumping 5-1 victory at Norwich, manager Dean Smith wants to add more Premier League know-how to his side in order to secure their top-flight status.

And according to The Sun, Villa are emerging as favourites to land Dier and end the midfielder’s Tottenham struggles.

The 25-year-old has played just three times this season, with the form of Harry Winks and Moussa Sissoko, together with the summer arrival of Tanguy Ndombele, keeping Dier largely on the sidelines.

And as per reports earlier this week, Tottenham are willing to cash in on Dier, with the midfielder said to be one of four players Mauricio Pochettino is willing to cash in on during the January transfer window.

It is not known what Tottenham would demand, fee-wise, for Dier, but it’s likely to be some distance short of the £40m+ that saw the player linked with a move to Manchester United last year.

Pochettino, meanwhile, has urged Dier to stay and fight for his place in the side, saying recently: “It has been difficult [for Dier]. Of course it is tough for him.

“He has to wait through training and then of course he has the opportunity. He has to try to fight for his place.

“We have a big squad, I need to take the decision performance by performance. The plan is the plan.

“We are going to assess the player and then make the decision.”

Jose Mourinho, meanwhile, is reported to have his heart set on the Tottenham job amid this season’s struggles under Pochettino.