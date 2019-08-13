The Premier League’s busiest club this summer, Aston Villa, were close to adding another name to their ranks on transfer deadline day, before the move broke down at the last, according to reports in Spain.

As per Marca, Villa had seen an offer of €10m (£9.2m) accepted by Celta Vigo for winger Pione Sisto – only for the player to have second thoughts after initially agreeing to the transfer.

The Denmark international is said to have been offered a €1m-a-year deal to move to Villa Park, which Marca claims represented a ‘significant increase on his current income’, though that wasn’t enough to convince him to make the move to Dean Smith’s side

Celta are looking to move Sisto on this summer after informing the former FC Midtjylland star he would not be a regular in their side this season. However, his decision to rule out a switch to Villa is said to have disappointed the LaLiga side, who were hoping to make a clear 50% profit on the €6m they splashed out to sign him in summer 2016.

It’s claimed they are still looking for a buyer, with the transfer window in Spain not due to close until September 2. Celta are looking to reduce their wage bill and use funds from the sale of Sisto to fund a move for their former forward Nolito, who looks set to leave Sevilla before the window closes.

