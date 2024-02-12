Aston Villa suffer another serious injury blow on same day attacking star pens new deal until 2028

Boubacar Kamara looks to have suffered a serious knee injury

Aston Villa have confirmed that midfielder Boubacar Kamara has suffered a “significant knee ligament injury”, meaning he could be sidelined for the rest of the season.

The 24-year-old sustained the injury in the second half of Villa’s 2-1 Premier League defeat by Manchester United on Sunday and underwent a scan on Monday.

Villa say Kamara will have a further consultation with a knee specialist to determine the severity of the injury and the length of lay-off.

The France international has made 30 appearances for Villa this season, scoring one goal in the Carabao Cup and also notching a Premier League assist.

Villa, who are still firmly in the battle for a top-four-spot, have been incredibly unlucky with injuries this season with Argentina midfielder Emi Buendia and England centre-back Tyrone Mings already out because of long-term knee injuries, while defender Ezri Konsa is also currently sidelined with a shorter-term knee problem.

It’s not all bad news for Villa though, with Jamaica winger Leon Bailey signing a new contract at Villa Park, reportedly extending the 26-year-old’s stay to 2028.

Bailey, who joined Villa in 2021 from Bundesliga outfit Bayer Leverkusen, has scored 10 goals and registered nine assists in 33 games this season.

