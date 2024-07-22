Aston Villa swap deal talks ongoing as Onana completes big-money switch from Everton

Aston Villa have completed the signing of Everton midfielder Amadou Onana in a £50million deal, while talks over a potential swap deal with Tottenham are still ongoing.

Onana played every minute of Belgium’s Euro 2024 campaign and now has the opportunity to represent Villa in the Champions League after Unai Emery’s men finished fourth last season.

The 22-year-old joined Everton from Lille for £33m in 2022 and made 72 appearances for the Toffees, scoring four goals in that time.

He was linked with a move to Arsenal back in 2023, while Manchester United have always been firm admirers of his qualities.

Villa boss Unai Emery had been in the market for a new defensive midfielder after the club somewhat surprisingly sold Douglas Luiz to Juventus for £42.35m in June.

“It feels amazing,” Onana told Villa’s official website. “I’m glad to be here, finally, and I can’t wait to get started.”

On his reasons for joining, Onana added: “It was a bit of everything. There’s a healthy atmosphere here to grow as a player and as a man.

“The team played very attractive football last season with loads of goals and will now be playing in the Champions League.

“I’ll be playing in the Champions League again and that’s very exciting. We also have a manager that’s one of the best in the business and I think he can take my game to the next level.”

Tielemans plays big role in Onana capture

Onana added that Villa midfielder and Belgium team-mate Youri Tielemans helped convince him to join the Midlands club.

“Youri played a big part in me being here because he told me lots of good stuff about the club,” he said.

“He’s someone I’m used to playing with in the national team, so I’m looking forward to training with him on a daily basis.

“He’s someone who’s got the experience to help and guide me throughout the whole process.”

Having played against Villa a number of times during his stay on Merseyside, Onana now hopes to star in claret and blue.

He added: “It’s a great stadium with a great atmosphere and the fans are amazing.

“I’ve played several times against the lads and I know how good they are. I’m ready to bring something to the team as well.

“I want to bring this football club to the top.

“They had a tremendous season last season. We’ve got to continue that vibe and try to compete at the top.”

Tottenham still pursuing Ramsey swap proposal

As one midfielder joins another could still be on the way out as Fabrizio Romano confirmed that talks between Villa and Tottenham over Jacob Ramsey and Gioval Lo Celso continue.

Spurs are hoping to lure Villa into selling the 23-year-old talent by offering £20m plus Lo Celso, with Ramsey currently valued at around the £45m mark.

And while Romano admitted on his Playback live show that the talks have not really advanced, discussions are still being had.

He said: “The interest of Tottenham and Aston Villa in discussing a deal between Jacob Ramsey and Lo Celso is true, but that the negotiation is advanced or close is not true, at the moment.”

