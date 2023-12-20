Aston Villa target Leipzig and Leicester stars as Emery eyes signing who can safeguard top-four challenge

Aston Villa boss Unai Emery reportedly has two attacking targets in mind as he looks to bolster his forward line in the January transfer window.

Villa are flying this season as they currently sit third in the Premier League table, just a point behind leaders Liverpool with 17 games played, while Emery’s men have also qualified for the knockout stage of the Europa Conference League.

However, they are refusing to rest on their laurels as the winter window approaches and will look to strengthen, particularly in attack.

And Football Insider has named two players Villa are keen on signing at the turn of the year.

RB Leipzig frontman Timo Werner and Leicester City star Kelechi Iheanacho are both on the Villar Park outfit’s radar after becoming bit-part players for their current clubs.

Germany international Werner, 27, is now a fringe player at Leipzig and cannot force his way back into their starting line-up.

The former Chelsea man, who was considered a major flop at Stamford Bridge, scored 23 goals in 89 games during his time in the Premier League before moving back to Germany in the summer of 2022.

He has also been the subject of surprising links to Manchester United, as well as West Ham.

Meanwhile, Iheanacho is out of contract at the end of this season and has featured sparingly for Championship pacesetters Leicester in recent weeks.

The 27-year-old has scored six times and added two assists in 20 appearances for Leicester this term following their relegation from the Premier League.

Emery wants quality back up for Watkins

The Nigeria international does have plenty of top-flight experience though and would be a serviceable back up if anything happened to Ollie Watkins.

The England forward has been in sensational form so far this season, scoring 14 goals and adding eight assists in only 24 appearances in all competitions.

However, with Villa’s options in attack limited, he’s been forced to start every Premier League game so far, with Jhon Duran seemingly not trusted by Emery to step up and fill that void.

Indeed, Football Insider adds that Villa are planning to let Duran go in January with a loan move most likely option.

It’s reported that the youngster’s attitude has been questioned by Emery on multiple occasions and that Duran has been told to fall in line with Emery’s demands or face the consequences.

Villa are back in action on Friday evening when they will have the chance to go top of the table if they beat Sheffield United at Villa Park.

