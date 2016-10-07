Villa target Wagner ‘would never leave for another Championship club’

Huddersfield manager David Wagner will not be moving to Championship rivals Aston Villa, according to club chairman Dean Hoyle.

Terriers chairman Dean Hoyle has said Wagner has told him he will not leave the John Smith’s Stadium for any other Sky Bet Championship club.

Huddersfield have made a superb start to the 2016/17 Championship season, winning eight out of their first 11 games, including all five at home to sit atop the table.

Wagner had been linked with the vacancy at Villa Park which was created by the departure of Roberto Di Matteo earlier this week.

But Hoyle told the club’s official website: “The club doesn’t want to get into a situation where it has to comment every time David or a player is linked with a move away, but setting the position out once will help to set our fans’ minds at ease.

“Like everyone, I know David has aspirations to manage at the highest level – but I also know he wants that to be with Huddersfield, which we’re all working to make possible in the future.

“David has told me that he would never leave us for another Championship club, regardless of which club that is.

“We all feel like something is coming together here at Huddersfield and we’re fully committed to seeing that through.

“Hopefully this will help to put some of our fans’ minds at ease as we all aim to continue our good start to the season, with the game against Sheffield Wednesday on October 16 the only focus.”

Wagner, a former coach of Borussia Dortmund’s reserves, has made a huge impression since taking charge at Huddersfield last November.