Aston Villa tipped to fend off Arsenal challenge to land top star: ‘Why wouldn’t you sign? Villa is a massive club’

Douglas Luiz is still being linked with a move to Arsenal

Former Aston Villa striker Gabby Agbonlahor insists his old club can match any contract offer made to Douglas Luiz by Arsenal, as the Gunners continue to be linked with the midfielder.

Emirates chief Mikel Arteta is a long-time admirer of Luiz‘s qualities and has tried to sign the player on multiple occasions, most recently over the summer.

Despite the eventual arrival of £100million addition Declan Rice, it’s still thought that Arteta will make another effort to sign Luiz in the new year.

The 25-year-old has made 16 appearances across all competitions for Villa this season, notching an impressive six goals and one assist for Unai Emery’s men.

His current contract, which is said to earn him around £75,000-per-week, is due to expire in the summer of 2026.

However, Villa are preparing to open fresh discussions over a more lucrative deal given the outstanding form Luiz has shown in the early stages of the new campaign.

And, despite the fact that Arsenal are still hovering, Agbonhlaor sees no reason why Luiz would swap Villa Park for the Emirates.

No reason for Luiz to leave Villa

He told Football Insider: “I’m hopeful he will extend that contract.

“The reason I think he will is that he’s starting every week, he’s playing in Europe, he’s playing his best football.

“Why wouldn’t you sign? Aston Villa is a massive club, and I’m sure he will follow the likes of Watkins, McGinn and Konsa.

“Villa are paying very, very good money right now. Huge money. They can match the wages that a lot of other sides, like Arsenal, are paying right now.

“It wouldn’t surprise me if the club can get that deal over the line.”

Luiz’s form has also seen him earn a recall to the Brazil squad, with the midfielder earning his ninth cap in the loss against Uruguay last month.

Villa are back in action on Sunday when they head to Nottingham Forest in the Premier League.

