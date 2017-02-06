Villa to rival Arsenal and Spurs for young winger – report

Aston Villa have reportedly emerged as serious rivals to Arsenal and Tottenham in the race to sign highly-rated Blackpool prospect Bright Osayi-Samuel.

The 19-year-old forward has made 27 appearances for the League Two Seasiders this term, having first made his debut for the club back in 2014.

Arsenal and Tottenham have regularly sent scouts to check on the teenager’s progress and considered a move for him in the summer.

However, the Birmingham Mail claims Villa have also joined the race to sign Osayi-Samuel, with Steve Bruce getting several favourable reports from his scouting network.

Osayi-Samuel’s current contact with Blackpool expires in the summer but the club have the option to extend it for a further year.

The Nigerian-born star is predominantly a right winger but has also been deployed on the left and as a striker this season by Gary Bowyer.

And Bowyer has previously suggested he can do little to prevent the teenager from leaving Bloomfield Road in the near future.

“My philosophy is simple – if people are coming to watch us, then it is a sign that we are doing something right and are helping players to progress,” Bowyer said.

“We have some good young players here and it does not surprise me.

“If there is a young player playing regular first-team football anywhere up or down the country, then the big boys have to do their job properly.

“Do I want to lose any of the players? No, but I realise we are in League Two.”