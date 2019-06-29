Aston Villa are ready to turn their attentions towards Nantes star Valentin Rongier after efforts to convince Leeds to sell Kalvin Phillips continued to hit a brick wall.

Phillips, the 23-year-old midfielder, has been the subject of an approach from Villa this summer following Leeds’ failed bid to return to the Premier League last season.

However, amid claims Leeds have slapped a £30m price tag on their homegrown star given his importance to manager Marcelo Bielsa, Villa are being forced to consider alternatives. Their efforts to prise him away from Elland Road were already looking doubtful after this claim from the man Leeds supporters affectionately brand ‘the Yorkshire Pirlo’.

As such, the Birmingham Post claims Dean Smith has now targeted a deal for Nantes star Rongier.

The 24-year-old also operates as a defensive midfielder and is reported to be rated highly by Villa’s scouts, with Rongier’s organisational and leadership skills – he captains the Ligue 1 side – said to exactly what Smith is looking for.

It’s claimed Villa have submitted an offer of £9m, plus £3m-rated keeper Lovre Kalinic to try and convince Nantes to let Rongier move to the Midlands, though it’s believed they rate their homegrown star at at least £15m.

Villa are willing to let Kalinic move on, amid claims they are also seeking a new goalkeeper to challenge Jed Steer for the No 1 shirt this coming season. Stoke’s Jack Butland has been mentioned as a likely target amid claims Smith still plans to bring in as many as six more new players this summer.

