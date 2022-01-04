Villarreal boss hails fourth consecutive win ahead of AFCON disruption

Villarreal coach Unai Emery was delighted with his side’s performance as they beat Levante 5-0 in La Liga on Monday night.

The Yellow Submarine had won just three of their first 15 La Liga matches. However, four wins in a row have seen them move to within four points of fourth-placed Atletico Madrid. Monday’s 5-0 home win against Levante saw goals from Boulaye Dia, Pau Torres, Manu Trigueros and a brace from Gerard Moreno.

Emery said in his post-match interview: “Despite the important players we had missing, the response of the team today is what makes me optimistic.

“The aim for today was to continue the good run of form we’d seen in previous games. We’ve got three important points, which see the team take an important step forward.

“We’ve set ourselves the challenge of winning away from home and we did that in San Sebastián. We also had one to compete and be strong at home, and we’re doing that.”

Young midfielder Nicolas Jackson gained minutes on the pitch and there was also a league debut for Carlo Adriano.

Emery elaborated: “Jackson has been working very well in the academy. We are going to see how he can grow, because he’s got characteristics to continue improving and we want to see what he is capable of giving us, especially in this next month when we’re losing players in attack.

“Carlo is also playing very well for the B team. Today he has a chance to make his La Liga debut. The most important thing for them is to continue taking steps forward to be able to perform for the first team.”

Yellow Submarines to lose four players

After Monday’s 5-0 win against Levante, Villarreal will lose four players to the Africa Cup of Nations. Serge Aurier and Aïssa Mandi will be absent in defence after their callups by Côte d’Ivoire and Algeria respectively.

Unai Emery will also have to make do with Nigerian winger Samuel Chukwueze and Senegal striker Boulaye Dia.

The coach commented: “The team, despite the absences and the players that are heading to the Africa Cup of Nations, need to be ready to show its credentials and achieve something important.

“What’s positive is that there is a lot of the season left. We need to set ourselves challenges that constantly motivate us to continue working hard to try and fulfil them.

“Boulaye [Dia] found the back of the net. It’s been an adaptation process where he had to find his place and what he could give to his team. He has progressed in recent games.

“Samu [Chukwueze], who had a long-term injury, is performing like the player we need, and [Serge] Aurier has done 90 minutes where he was able to contribute to the team’s victory.”

Villarreal’s next match is in the Copa del Rey on Thursday night as they travel to face Sporting Gijon. The side will host Atletico Madrid on Sunday in a key clash as they race for the top four.

