LaLiga outfit Villarreal are set to beat two of their rivals to the signing of a Tottenham star before Monday’s transfer deadline.

The Yellow Submarine have been in competition with Valencia and Real Sociedad for Spurs defender Juan Foyth.

However, Mundo Deportivo (via Sport Witness) states that the former have won the race for the Argentine’s signature.

The report claims that talks are at an ‘advanced stage’, with Villarreal also close to signing forward Haissem Hassan.

Despite strong interest from Valencia, Mundo reports that the Argentina international will join Villarreal. He will sign on a season-long loan deal, with the option of a permanent deal.

AS also claims that negotiations between the two clubs have progressed well, with a deal almost done.

Villarreal have got the march over their rivals because they were the first to show concrete interest.

Foyth, who joined Spurs in 2017, has struggled for game time since Jose Mourinho’s arrival in north London.

Indeed, the 22-year-old has made just 16 Premier League appearances in three years at Tottenham.

The centre-back, who can also play right-back, has also been linked with Leeds but appears to be bound for Spain.

Tottenham in striker talks

Tottenham are in talks with Benfica striker Carlos Vinicius, according to several respected sources.

The Daily Mail claim Spurs “are closing on a loan deal” for the forward who has an £89m release clause.

However, the financial impact of Covid-19 and their exit from the Champions League means the Portuguese side will negotiate over the price.

Sky Sports report that Spurs are chasing a season-long loan deal for Vinicius, which will include an option to buy the Brazilian for around £36m. Read more…