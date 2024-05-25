Vincent Kompany has secured his release from Burnley and will be announced as the next Bayern Munich Head coach

Bayern Munich have reportedly agreed to pay Burnley a €12m compensation fee in order to appoint Vincent Kompany as the new Head Coach at the Allianz Arena – with the Belgian ready to go head to head with Liverpool for a blockbuster first signing.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has claimed that Kompany has already agreed to a three-year deal with Bayern Munich and has now secured his release from the Clarets.

In an update posted on social media, Romano broke the news that the former Manchester City fan favourite would be installed in the top coaching job at the Bavarian club.

Romano wrote on X, formerly Twitter: “Vincent Kompany will sign in as new Bayern manager, here we go!

“Agreement between clubs with Burnley on €12m fee, contract terms already sealed.

“Kompany will become new Bayern head coach on three-year deal — it’s done after story reported on Monday.”

Vincent Kompany’s first Bayern Munich target identified as Arne Slot

Dagblad journalist Rik Elfrink believes he has identified Kompany’s first target.

Arne Slot target and PSV winger Johan Bakayoko is the man Elfrink has suggested that Bayern Munich will try to sign first in the upcoming transfer window.

The summer transfer window is open in Germany from 1 July through to deadline day on 2 September. In contrast the Premier League’s window opens on 14 June and will close at on 30 August.

That may give Liverpool a lead if they want to go head-to-head with Bayern for Bakayoko.

Elfrink believes that Kompany has established some rapport with the PSV winger through his attempts to bring him to Burnley last season and their Belgian connection.

“PSV striker Johan Bakayoko could be on the radar of Bayern Munich if Vincent Kompany becomes coach there. Reliable sources tell this newspaper. Bakayoko was approached by Kompany last year to come to Burnley, but then wanted to stay at PSV. The amount the British [club] wanted to pay was also not high enough. Bayern obviously has enough resources to acquire Bakayoko,” Elfrink wrote foe Eindhoven’s Dagblad newspaper.

It will take €50 million to secure talks for the services of Bakayoko according to Elfrink, and Liverpool have been identified as the other club interested in the player.

“PSV’s asking price for this summer is around €50m. Liverpool and other top clubs are interested,” the Dutch journalist wrote.

Bakayoko has been at PSV Eindhoven since joining the Dutch club’s youth structure in 2019 from Anderlecht Youth.

He enjoyed an excellent Eredivisie campaign this season netting 12 goals and supplying nine assists in 33 matches and has become a prime target for top clubs in Europe’s big five leagues.

