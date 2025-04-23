Vinicius Jr agrees Real Madrid deal after rejecting BILLION euro offer

Vinicius Jr rejected a one BILLION euro offer in favour of re-signing with Real Madrid and a verbal agreement is now in place, and why this is excellent news for Arsenal has been revealed.

The Real Madrid winger remains one of world football’s most effective forwards and many believe he was unlucky to finish runner-up to Rodri for the Ballon d’Or in 2024.

Vinicius Jr has breezed past the 20-goal mark in four consecutive seasons in Spain, though speculation his future could lay in Saudi Arabia had begun to swirl.

The Saudi Pro League – desperate to shed their ‘retirement league’ image – had installed Vinicius as a key transfer target, especially after failing to land Mohamed Salah.

Aged 24, Vinicius is only now entering the prime of his career and as you might expect, the sums put forward are truly mind-boggling.

According to Cadena SER, Vinicius received a monstrous contract offer worth ‘at least €1 billion spread over five years.’

€200m per year over five years roughly equates to a weekly wage of €3.85m / £3.33m / $4.32m.

Vinicius rejected the offer, with the report claiming he looked unfavourably upon the deal’s length. However, Saudi dealmakers are nothing if not stubborn and Vinicius remained firmly in their sights.

And worryingly for Real Madrid, DefensaCentral recently claimed an extension at the Bernabeu – where his existing contract only has two years left to run – has been ‘blocked by salary issues.’

However, Real Madrid fans can now rest easy on the back of two updates from trusted reporter, Fabrizio Romano.

Taking to X on Wednesday, Romano wrote: “Vinicius Jr, on the verge of reaching an agreement with Real Madrid over new deal for the next five years.

“Deal almost done as La Ser reported, waiting to clarify whether [it’s] going to be be valid until 2030 or 2029 with option to extend. Vini always wanted to stay at Real Madrid.”

A follow-up from Romano revealed Vinicius and Real Madrid have now verbally agreed an extension. No formal steps have yet been taken, but the signs now overwhelmingly point to Vinicius continuing in Madrid until 2029 at the earliest.

“More on Vinicius Jr new deal,” began Romano. “No date has been fixed yet to get the new agreement signed, waiting on the final details to be sealed.

“Initial verbal agreement in place, length of the deal under discussion — 2029 with an option to extend or 2030. No formal steps yet.”

Vinicius Jr news impacts Arsenal

One might expect Vinicius Jr verbally agreeing a new deal with Real Madrid to have very little impact at Arsenal.

However, DefensaCentral’s previous write-up stated that if Vinicius and/or Rodrygo were to depart any time soon, Bukayo Saka is the No 1 target to take their place.

Saka shone in both legs of the Champions League quarter-final clash between Arsenal and Real Madrid earlier this month. Arsenal humbled Los Blancos with a punishing 5-1 aggregate win and Saka’s display in particular wowed Madrid officials.

President Florentino Perez as well as CEO Jose Angel Sanchez and chief scout Juni Calafat were said to be convinced Saka is ‘the signing’ that must be made. As such, a blockbuster move worth €120m was drawn up.

Of course, it was stressed a move for Saka will only be made if Vinicius or Rodrygo depart. And with Vinicius now set to extend his stay, any Arsenal fears have been allayed.

Latest Real Madrid news – Alexander-Arnold latest / Klopp, Alonso futures

⚪️ Liverpool working on Alexander-Arnold agreement to stun Real Madrid

⚪️ Klopp to consider FOUR teams – including Real Madrid – if managing again with return to England cited

⚪️ Xabi Alonso tells Real Madrid to sign ‘world-class’ star and block Arsenal transfer