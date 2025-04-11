Vinicius Jr rejects BILLION euro offer as Real Madrid fate sealed

Where the future of Vinicius Jr lays is now crystal clear

Why Vinicius Jr has rejected a contract offer worth ‘at least €1 billion’ has been revealed, with it now increasingly clear where the Real Madrid winger’s future will lay.

The Brazilian winger is among world football’s brightest stars and narrowly finished runner-up to Rodri for the 2024 Ballon d’Or. Vinicius Jr is a bona fide Galactico at Real Madrid, though his contract is due to expire in 2027 and his future has come under the microscope.

The Saudi Pro League – desperate to shed their ‘retirement league’ image – had installed Vinicius as a key transfer target.

Aged 24, Vinicius is only now entering the prime of his career and as you might expect, the sums put forward are truly mind-boggling.

According to Cadena SER, Vinicius received a monstrous contract offer worth ‘at least €1 billion spread over five years.’

€200m per year over five years roughly equates to a weekly wage of €3.85m / £3.33m / $4.32m.

The scale of the offer tallies with recent reporting from Fabrizio Romano who touched on Vinicius’ situation when discussing Mohamed Salah.

Romano claimed that while Salah was actually the SPL’s No 1 target, the money Salah was offered was not in the same bracket as the terms put to Vinicius. Age – with Salah already well into his 30s – is perhaps the obvious answer as to why.

In any case, there’s positive news for Real Madrid with Cadena SER stating Vinicius has snubbed the Saudi offer.

Explaining why, it was claimed the contract length – five years – was viewed as too long by the forward.

TEAMtalk has consistently been told Vinicius sees his long-term future at the Bernabeu anyway and would gladly play out the remainder of his career at Real Madrid.

Cadena SER concluded by stating ‘talks to renew’ with Real Madrid are now ‘on the right track.’ Either a two or three-year extension, that would tie Vinicius’ future to Real Madrid until either 2029 or 2030 is expected.

Vinicius Jr staying, but Carlo Ancelotti going

One key figure who doesn’t look to have a future at Real Madrid is Carlo Ancelotti.

The Italian’s contract is due to expire at the end of the 2025/26 season, though the expectation is he won’t make it beyond the upcoming summer.

Real Madrid trail Barcelona by four points in LaLiga and have a mountain to climb in their Champions League quarter-final tie with Arsenal.

If any team can overturn a three-goal deficit on home soil it’s Real Madrid. But putting at least three past the Gunners – who boast the Premier League’s meanest defence for the second straight season – is anything but simple.

Fabrizio Romano has claimed Bayer Leverkusen’s Xabi Alonso is the chosen one to take Ancelotti’s spot when the time is right. The latest out of Spain suggests that time will come in the summer.

