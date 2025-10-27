Vinicius Junior is said to be ‘seriously considering’ leaving Real Madrid after his outburst at Xabi Alonso in El Clasico, with ‘maximum tension’ reported in the pair’s relationship.

Vinicius has generally been one of Real‘s biggest stars during his time there. In 335 games for the club he has 111 goals and 87 assists to his name.

He has five goals and four assists this term but was dropped to the bench against Getafe on October 19 and was hooked late on against Barcelona the following game, leading to a furious reaction to manager Alonso.

It’s reported that Vinicius said to one of Real’s assistant coaches: “Always me. I’m leaving the team, it’s better if I leave, I’m leaving.”

Spanish outlet AS therefore reports the relationship between Vinicius and Alonso is at ‘maximum tension,’ with the smoldering ember now ‘a blaze.’

Vinicius is said to feel the status he has earned is not being ‘respected.’

While his initial anger at being replaced has ‘subsided’ the Real superstar is ‘seriously considering’ leaving the club.

Liverpool interest could be piqued

If Vinicius is to leave Real, there would surely only be a few locations he could end up at. A Real Madrid starter with over a year left on his deal is sure to command a large fee.

As such, Saudi Arabian sides or European juggernauts are the sorts of clubs he could land at.

In late September it was revealed Liverpool were being kept informed on Vinicius’ situation.

As such, if he does want to leave they will surely be one of the first clubs in the queue.

While they spent around £450million in the summer, the opportunity to land a man who finished second in last year’s Ballon d’Or voting is one which could be too good to pass up.

Real Madrid round-up: Los Blancos laughing at Man Utd

Real will surely be laughing at Manchester United after the Red Devils decided against re-signing Alvaro Fernandez Carreras in the summer.

They opted against using his buyback clause and the left-back joined Real, where he played a starring role in the 2-1 win over Barcelona.

Meanwhile, with Real interest in Tottenham centre-back Micky van de Ven known, Spurs have reportedly slapped a €100million price tag on their star.

And former Real man Alfonso Perez Munoz has told the club that they need Manchester City striker Erling Haaland.

