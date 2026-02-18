Jose Mourinho reaction slammed as Vinicius Junior receives alleged racist abuse from Benfica star

Former Real Madrid star Clarence Seedorf has criticised Jose Mourinho for his reaction to the alleged racial abuse Vinicius Junior received at Benfica on Tuesday night, while the Portuguese giants have released a controversial statement defending Gianluca Prestianni.

It was a stunning spectacle the last time these two sides met, as Benfica goalkeeper Anatoliy Trubin scored in stoppage time during a famous 4-2 win for his side in the league phase of the Champions League. There was excitement when Real Madrid drew Benfica in the Champions League knockout round play-offs, but the opening leg in Lisbon was marred by controversy.

Vinicius fired Madrid into the lead early in the second half with a remarkable curling effort into the far top corner, before dancing in front of the nearby corner flag.

The Brazilian’s celebration sparked anger from Benfica fans, and he subsequently got into an argument with Benfica winger Prestianni.

Prestianni covered his mouth before allegedly racially abusing Vinicius, who swiftly told the referee. Madrid walked off the pitch and there was a 10-minute delay before play resumed.

After the game, which Madrid won 1-0, Mourinho said: “There is something wrong because it happens in every stadium.

“A stadium where Vinicius plays something happens, always.”

On Amazon Prime (via BBC Sport), Seedorf questioned Mourinho’s behaviour by saying: “I think he is still emotional. I think he made a big mistake today to justify racial abuse.

“He’s saying it’s OK, when Vinicius provokes you, to be racist – and I think that is very wrong.

“We should never, ever justify racial abuse. Vinicius has had enough of that unjustified behaviour from people. I know Mourinho by heart would agree with me but he expressed himself a bit unfortunately, I believe.”

Vinicius’ team-mate Trent Alexander-Arnold said: “I think what has happened tonight is a disgrace to football and overshadowed the performance, as well as an amazing goal.

“Vini has been subject to this a few times throughout his career. To ruin a night like this for our team is a disgrace.

“There is no place for it in football or society. It is disgusting.”

Vinicius Junior ‘incited the crowd’ – Jose Mourinho

When asked if he felt Vinicius had incited the crowd, Mourinho added: “Yes. I believe so.

“It should be the crazy moment of the game, an amazing goal. Unfortunately [he was] not just happy to score that astonishing goal. When you score a goal like that, you celebrate in a respectful way.

“I told [Vinicius], when you score a goal like that you just celebrate and walk back. When he was arguing about racism, I told him the biggest person in the history of this club [Eusebio] was black.

“This club, the last thing that it is, is racist. If in his mind there was something in relation to that, this is Benfica.

“They [Vinicius and Prestianni] told me different things. But I don’t believe in one or another. I want to be an independent.”

On social media, Vinicius said ‘racists are cowards’, while Kylian Mbappe stated in an interview that Prestianni ‘doesn’t deserve to play in the Champions League anymore.’

Benfica, meanwhile, posted a picture of Prestianni with the caption: ‘Together, by your side.’

Benfica also posted a video of Vinicius with the caption: ‘As the images demonstrate, given the distance, the Real Madrid players could not have heard what they are saying they heard.’

