Carlo Ancelotti has advised Vinicius Junior about his Real Madrid career, as Manchester City monitor the Brazil international star’s situation at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Ever since Vinicius Junior’s outburst against Xabi Alonso in El Clasico, rumours have been rife on the future of the Real Madrid star. With the Brazil international winger out of contract at Los Blancos in the summer of 2027 and talks over a new deal not going well, there have been suggestions that the Spanish and European giants could sell him at the end of the season.

Chelsea have been linked with Vinicius Junior, who is said to be on the radar of Liverpool as well.

Manchester City are also keeping tabs on the 25-year-old Brazilian forward, according to Sky journalist Sacha Tavolieri, who has claimed that Real Madrid are willing to sell Vinicius Junior for €150million (£132m / $174m).

Clubs in the Saudi Pro League are also reported to be keen on the Real Madrid star, who wants to continue to play for a top European team should he leave Los Blancos.

Carlo Ancelotti managed Vinicius Junior at Madrid, and together the duo won LaLiga and the Champions League twice each.

Now in charge of Brazil, Ancelotti has told Vinicius Junior to understand his role in the current Madrid set-up under manager Xabi Alonso and accept the decisions that the Spaniard makes.

Ancelotti told AS about Vinicius Junior: “He simply made a mistake that day and needs to understand the role he now has at Real Madrid, the role of a more important player in the dressing room than before.

“He made a mistake, he apologised, and he must learn from these errors.

“The coach has the right to make the changes he needs to improve the team.”

Carlo Ancelotti backs Vinicius Junior to shine for Real Madrid

Vinicius Junior has scored five goals and given four assists in 16 appearances for Madrid so far this season.

The forward found the back of the net 22 times and registered 19 assists in 58 matches in all competitions in the 2024/25 campaign.

Ancelotti has backed Vinicius Junior to get back to his very best and expects him to be in top form for Brazil for the 2026 World Cup finals next summer.

When asked if Vinicius Junior was affected by not winning the 2024 Ballon d’Or, Ancelotti said: “It may have affected him a little, but now Vini is close to his best form.

“He’s playing very well and is being decisive.

“Vini has a strong character; he doesn’t dwell too much on his mistakes or the criticism he receives.

“He looks ahead very quickly. I’m sure Vini will arrive at the World Cup in top condition.”

