Real Madrid forwards Vinicius Junior and Endrick starred for Brazil against Singapore on Tuesday, with the Brazilian media raving about the duo.

Brazil beat Singapore 7-0 at the National Stadium in a friendly international on Tuesday.

Vinicius Junior was the star of the show, as the Madrid winger scored a stunning hat-trick.

The Brazilian superstar scored all three goals in the first half.

Brazil manager Carlo Ancelotti deployed Vinicius Junior on the left side of a three-pronged attack in a 4-3-3 formation and took him off after 60 minutes.

The 26-year-old winger scored two goals in Brazil’s 3-2 defeat to Japan in a friendly international on Saturday.

Vinicius Junior’s form for Brazil is in sharp contrast with his underwhelming performances for Real Madrid this campaign.

The winger has scored only one goal and given three assists in 12 matches in all competitions for Jose Mourinho’s side so far this season.

The Brazilian media have celebrated Vinicius Junior’s heroics in the thrashing of Singapore.

Brazilian media praise Real Madrid winger Vinicius Junior

Globo gave Vinicius Junior 8 out of 10 in its Player Ratings and noted: ‘A hat-trick in 21 minutes, excellent individual plays, and another outstanding performance under Ancelotti’s management.

‘He reached 103 goals with the Italian coach, 13 for the national team.’

GZH also gave the Madrid winger 8 out of 10 and observed: ‘He was the star player for the national team during this FIFA international break.

‘He scored three times against Singapore, in addition to the other opportunities he created while on the field.’

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Real Madrid striker Endrick impresses for Brazil

The Brazilian media were also impressed with the display produced by Madrid striker Endrick against Singapore.

Ancelotti deployed Endrick as the central striker, and the Madrid youngster responded by scoring a goal and providing an assist.

The 20-year-old has been struggling for regular playing time at Madrid this season.

Mourinho has played Endrick for just 84 minutes in LaLiga and only 56 minutes in the Champions League.

Globo gave Endrick 7 out of 10 in its Player Ratings and noted: ‘He showed solidarity by passing the ball to Vini in front of the goalkeeper, made his mark with a shot from outside the box, and displayed his usual restlessness.

‘He’s always involved in the game and providing options for the attacking sector.’

GZH gave the striker 7.5 out of 10 and observed: ‘He scored a goal, provided an assist, and tried his best. He also made mistakes, but he needs confidence to deliver more for the national team.’

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