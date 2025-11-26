Insider reveals if Man City are worried about losing Erling Haaland to Real Madrid amid Vinicius Junior uncertainty

Manchester City are not worried about losing Erling Haaland to Real Madrid anytime soon, even though Los Blancos are likely to try to sign the Norway international striker should Vinicius Junior leave, sources have told TEAMtalk.

Vinicius Junior is out of contract at Madrid in the summer of 2027. While Los Blancos are trying to convince the Brazil international winger to sign a new deal and extend his stay at the Santiago Bernabeu, the 25-year-old is reluctant to do so amid problems with manager Xabi Alonso.

The Athletic reported this week that Vinicius Junior has told Real Madrid that he will not sign a new contract if Alonso remains in charge.

Vinicius Junior is a global superstar, and Real Madrid will certainly make moves to replace him should they decide to sell him next summer.

TEAMtalk’s transfer insider, Dean Jones, has said that it is “inevitable” that Madrid will look at Manchester City striker Erling Haaland as a potential replacement for Vinicius Junior.

While Kylian Mbappe is playing as the number nine for Madrid under Alonso at the moment, Los Blancos have never shied away from overloading their striker department.

There have been historical links with Haaland and Madrid, who could decide to play Mbappe and the Norway international striker in a front-two or move the France international to the left to accommodate the 25-year-old in a centre-forward’s role.

When asked if Madrid could target Haaland should Vinicius Junior leave, Jones told TEAMtalk: “The Vinicius story is becoming interesting. Issues arise with him, and I expect them to be fixed, but somehow they never quite are.

“Alonso is struggling at the moment in a PR sense, and this is a very key time in the early stages of his management, with so much scrutiny and claims that he is losing the squad.

“If he leaves, there will be a superstar-sized hole to fill, and at that stage, it is inevitable Erling Haaland would come into the discussion.

“Man City have a pretty high level of confidence that we are not nearing a time when he would leave, and there is no doubt he is committed.

“But there has always been an expectation he will play for a top club in Spain, and Madrid are assumed to be the ones who really could go all out for him.

“The contract situation with Vinicius is worth keeping a close eye on for now. He could still end up staying – and that would probably be a relief to City.”

Vinicius Junior criticised in Spain

Vinicius Junior is reportedly not happy at often being substituted by Alonso, with the Madrid star keen on finishing matches.

Everyone is well aware of the incident between Vinicius Junior and Alonso in El Clasico against Barcelona.

While the Brazilian star publicly apologised for his outburst, Vinicius Junior did not mention Alonso in the statement he put out on X.

Former Madrid striker and director of football, Predrag Mijatovic, has strong words for Vinicius Junior.

Mijatovic said on the program El Larguero: “A player, regardless of his importance, can never, ever demand from the club that I don’t want to be with this coach because football is a team sport.

“I would understand Vinicius’ demands if he scored three goals in every game, but that’s not the case.”

“Real Madrid cannot allow something like this. If you’re not happy, there’s no problem, nobody has tied you down here.”

