Fabrizio Romano leaks Real Madrid ‘information’ that will crush Liverpool transfer dream – ‘Completely different’

Fabrizio Romano has revealed that Vinicius Junior could now sign a new contract with Real Madrid, which will come as a huge blow to Liverpool’s quest to bring the Brazilian winger to Anfield.

TEAMtalk’s transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, reported back on December 22, 2025, that Liverpool are keen on a 2026 deal for Vinicius Junior.

Sources told us at the time that Manchester City and Chelsea are also keeping close tabs on the winger.

We reported at the time that intermediaries working with Vinicius Junior have told Liverpool, Man City and Chelsea that ‘he does have an interest in moving to England’.

Real Madrid, though, were never going to sell Vinicius Junior in the January transfer window, so any deal in the middle of the season was always impossible.

However, with Vinicius Junior out of contract at Madrid in the summer of 2027, Liverpool have spied an opening.

The 25-year-old did not always see eye-to-eye with then Madrid manager Xabi Alonso, and rumours in Spain suggested that the winger would leave Estadio Bernabeu this summer if the Spaniard stayed.

Alonso and Madrid parted ways in January, and Vinicius Junior has since rediscovered his best form under Arbeloa.

The Brazilian superstar scored both goals in Madrid’s win against Manchester City in the Champions League last week and found the back of the net twice against Atletico Madrid in their LaLiga victory on Sunday.

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has said that Madrid president Florentino Perez is determined to keep Vinicius Junior at the club and has revealed that the “feeling” around the winger has now changed.

Romano said on his YouTube channel: “I wanted to tell you guys on Vinicius Junior that my information remains absolutely the same.

“I always told you Florentino Perez, Real Madrid president, is obsessed with Vinicius Junior signing a new contract.

“Florentino wants Vinicius to stay. Florentino loves Vinicius Junior.

“The relationship (between the) president and (the) player is excellent, and now obviously, with the manager as well, with Arbeloa.

“So, after the Xabi Alonso moment, which was complicated for Vini, now the feeling is completely different.

“Real Madrid are pushing. Real Madrid are ready. Real Madrid contract proposal is on the table.

“Florentino Perez is pushing to keep Vinicius Junior.

“So, there is really a strong attempt by Real Madrid to get everything done as soon as possible.

“Now, it’s on Vini. It’s a negotiation, it’s a conversation.

“Real Madrid, the president, Florentino, always wanted Vini to stay. That’s what I always told you, and I maintain today.”

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