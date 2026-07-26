Vinicius Junior picks between Arsenal, Liverpool and Real Madrid

Vinicius Junior has made his decision on whether to stay at Real Madrid or move to Arsenal or Liverpool in the summer transfer window, according to a report.

Arsenal and Liverpool are among the clubs that are keen on signing Vinicius Junior in the summer transfer window.

TEAMtalk’s transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, reported on July 25 that Vinicius Junior’s camp has held talks with Arsenal and Liverpool.

Like Arsenal and Liverpool, Manchester City, too, are keen on a 2026 summer deal for the Real Madrid winger and have held talks.

Vinicius Junior is out of contract at Madrid in the summer of 2027, and talks over a new deal are not going well.

The winger earns €25million (£21.3m, $28.4m) per year at Madrid, who have offered him just under €40m (£34.1m, $45.5m) per annum.

Madrid are not willing to hand Vinicius Junior the salary that Kylian Mbappe gets, which is €60m (£51,2m, $68.2m) per year.

Sources have told us that Madrid have made it clear to Vinicius Junior’s camp that should the current offer not be accepted, then Los Blancos will look to sell him this summer.

AS has now reported that Vinicius Junior wants to stay at Madrid and sign a new deal, despite having interest from Arsenal and Liverpool.

The Real Madrid-leaning Spanish publication has also reported that manager Jose Mourinho wants Vinicius Junior to stay, a claim backed by The Telegraph.

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Vinicius Junior wants Real Madrid stay

The report has stated: ‘According to AS, Vinicius’s priority is to renew his contract with Real Madrid.

‘And, likewise, Real Madrid’s priority is to renew his contract.

‘Vinicius’s situation, with only one year left on his contract, has not gone unnoticed by Europe’s top clubs.

‘It’s a great market opportunity whether he decides to leave now or in the summer of 2027 without having renewed his contract with Real Madrid, as he would then be a free agent.

‘The latest big club to make a move has been Arteta’s Arsenal, who have begun exploratory talks, as reported by The Athletic.

‘Before the Gunners, it was Liverpool who showed interest in making the move, but in 2027, on a free transfer.

‘Everyone wants him… but Vinicius wants Real Madrid.’

AS continued: ‘Talks regarding the renewal of the Brazilian star’s contract with Real Madrid will resume next week, upon the player’s return from vacation.

‘Before making any decisions about his future, Vini wants to meet with the club’s management to understand firsthand his role in this new project, which is just getting started under Mourinho, and also whether his salary reflects his status in world football.

‘The manager also believes that players like him shouldn’t be allowed to slip away and is already looking for ways to optimize the performance of what could be a magical attacking trio of Diomande, Mbappe and Vini, supported by Bellingham.’

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