Chelsea message sent as Vinicius Junior makes Real Madrid statement – ‘I promise’

Chelsea are in for huge disappointment if they think that they will be able to convince Vinicius Junior to move to Stamford Bridge, with the Real Madrid star publicly expressing his “love” for the Spanish giants.

Transfer journalist Graeme Bailey reported in The Chelsea Chronicle this week that Chelsea are keen on Vinicius Junior. The London club’s chairman Todd Boehly is said to be open to signing the Brazil international forward next summer, with Vinicius Junior’s current contract at Madrid expiring in 2027.

Chelsea will have been emboldened by Vinicius Junior’s behaviour at the weekend, when he went ballistic at being substituted by Madrid manager Xabi Alonso in the second half of El Clasico against Barcelona at the Santiago Bernabeu.

While Vinicius Junior was getting substituted, DAZN picked up the 25-year-old saying: “Always me! I’m leaving the team! It’s better if I leave, I’m leaving.”

The forward went straight down the tunnel and into the dressing room, but he eventually re-emerged and watched the rest of the match from the substitutes’ bench.

Talks over a new contract have stalled, and Chelsea will have been encouraged by the apparent rift between Vinicius Junior and manager Xabi Alonso.

However, Vinicius Junior’s statement on X on Wednesday afternoon will come as a bitter blow to Chelsea’s chances of signing the Brazilian superstar.

Vinicius Junior has revealed that he has apologised to his team-mates for his behaviour in El Clasico and has professed his “love” for Real Madrid, where he has been since 2018 and has won LaLiga thrice and the Champions League twice.

The forward wrote on X at 12:18pm on October 29: “Today I want to apologise to all the Madridistas for my reaction when I was substituted in the Clásico.

“Just as I have already done in person during today’s training, I also want to apologise again to my teammates, the club, and the president.

“Sometimes passion gets the better of me because I always want to win and help my team.

“My competitive character stems from the love I feel for this club and everything it represents.

“I promise to keep fighting every second for the good of Real Madrid, as I have done since the first day. @realmadrid”

Real Madrid plan further Chelsea blow regarding Vinicius Junior

As if Vinicius Junior publicly expressing his love for Real Madrid is not enough to pour cold water on Chelsea’s chances of signing him, a Spanish report has also revealed that Los Blancos believe that the forward will sign a new deal.

According to Cadena SER, despite Vinicius Junior and Alonso not having the best of relationships, Madrid are ‘optimistic’ that the Brazilian superstar will sign a new contract and extend his stay at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Talks between Vinicius Junior’s agents and Madrid are ongoing behind the scenes, and Los Blancos are ‘optimistic’ that the star will sign a new deal until 2030.

However, ‘all formalities have been postponed’ until the end of the 2025/26 campaign.

While Madrid are not going to ‘interfere’ in how Alonso deals with the forward, the Spanish and European giants ‘still consider Vinicius a key player’.

Latest Real Madrid transfer news: Another Chelsea raid, Endrick conditions

It is not only Vinicius Junior that Chelsea want to sign from Real Madrid, with a French sensation also on the radar of the Blues.

However, sources have told TEAMtalk that the Real Madrid star in question is not going to leave for Chelsea – or any other club, for that matter – in the January transfer window.

Interestingly, the same Real Madrid star is also on the radar of Manchester United, who have to meet two conditions for a 2026 deal.

And speaking of conditions, Real Madrid have set three criteria for any club to fulfil should they wish to sign Endrick on loan in the January transfer window.

