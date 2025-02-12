Vinicius Junior takes brutal ‘history’ dig at Man City as he breaks silence on Real Madrid future

Real Madrid forward Vinicius Junior has responded to the banner from a Manchester City fan at the Etihad Stadium mocking him, with the Brazilian superstar also opening up on his future at the Santiago Bernabeu and sending a warning to his teammates ahead of the second leg of the Champions League tie next week.

Madrid came from behind to beat Man City 3-2 away from home at the Etihad Stadium in the first leg of the Champions League Knockout Round playoff tie on Tuesday evening. An injury-time goal from Jude Bellingham saw the defending Spanish and European champions head into the second leg with a one-goal advantage and a foot into the Round of 16.

Vinicius Junior did not score for Los Blancos, but the Brazil international forward had a good game and provided the assist for Bellingham’s late winner.

The 24-year-old was fired up by a giant banner from the Man City fans depicting Rodri collecting the Ballon d’Or award with a message reading: ‘Stop crying your heart out.’

The barbed words were aimed at Vinicius Junior after Madrid boycotted the Ballon d’Or event in protest at the forward finishing second despite winning LaLiga and the Champions League with Los Blancos last season.

When asked about the Man City fans’ banner, Vinicius Junior said, as quoted in Marca: “I see it, I see the banner, but whenever the opposing fans do things, they give me more strength to play a great game and here I did it.

“They know our history, everything we do in this competition. It’s the fifth time we’ve come, it’s always very cold, but this time we won and we have to continue along this line.”

After the match, Vinicius Junior also spoke about his future and made it clear that he wants to stay at Madrid.

TEAMtalk’s transfer correspondent Fraser Fletcher has reported that the Saudi Pro League has made Vinicius Junior a big target in the summer transfer window.

However, Madrid are confident that the forward will stay at the Santiago Bernabeu and are working on convincing him to put pen to paper on a long-term deal.

When asked about his contract talks and interest from the Saudi Pro League, Vinicius Junior said: “I don’t know anything either, nobody has spoken to me.

“I have to speak to the president and I hope I can stay here for a long time. This competition gives us something more and I want to make history.”

Vinicius Junior’s warning to Real Madrid teammates

While Vinicius Junior is delighted with how things went in the first leg, the Madrid star is not getting carried away.

The forward is fully aware that the two-legged tie is far from over and believes that he and his teammates will have to be on top of their game to progress to the Round of 16.

Madrid will host Man City in the second leg at the Santiago Bernabeu next Wednesday.

Vinicius Junior said about the return leg: “There is still a lot of game left in the return leg, we have to defend as we have defended today and have our fans with us to make it a magical night.”

Latest Real Madrid news: Martin Zubimendi race, Murillo interest

Madrid are always on the hunt for good players, and one of the stars they have identified for a transfer in the summer of 2025 is Martin Zubimendi.

TEAMtalk’s transfer correspondent Fraser Fletcher has reported that Madrid are keen on a deal for Zubimendi in the summer transfer window.

We understand that Arsenal are interested in signing the Real Sociedad ace as well, but Los Blancos have surged into the race for the Spain international midfielder.

Fraser Fletcher has also reported that Madrid are monitoring Nottingham Forest central defender Murillo.

Murillo has established himself as one of the best defenders in the Premier League this season and is a big reason why Forest are in the running for the Champions League places.

Sources have told TEAMtalk that Chelsea are long-term admirers of the 22-year-old Brazilian star, but Madrid have their eyes on the youngster too.

Meanwhile, there have been reports that Madrid are determined to sign William Saliba from Arsenal during the summer transfer window.

Los Blancos have already been in contact with Saliba’s representatives and are ready to offer Arsenal a world-record bid for a defender.

What is worrying for Arsenal is that Saliba himself is reportedly ready to make the move to Madrid and considers the Spanish giants as his ultimate club.

The 23-year-old France international central defender also finds the prospect of playing with his friend and compatriot Kylian Mbappe at the Santiago Bernabeu very appealing.

