Just hours after being linked with Arsenal and Liverpool, Real Madrid superstar Vinicius Junior produced a virtuoso performance against Levante in LaLiga, with the Spanish press raving about it, as transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has noted the poignant message that the Brazilian sent to the fans.

Vinicius Junior is out of contract at Real Madrid in the summer of 2027, and that has led to speculation on his future at the Santiago Bernabeu. Arsenal and Liverpool have been linked with the Brazilian forward, with Chelsea and Manchester City also showing interest in him.

A report in TBR at 12pm on September 23 claimed that Arsenal and Liverpool have been ‘alerted’ and ‘informed’ that Vinicius Junior could leave next summer.

Chelsea and Man City have also been ‘told’ about the 25-year-old’s situation, with the star ‘open’ to a ‘move’ to the Premier League club next summer.

Vinicius Junior’s agents want €30m (£26.2m, $35.4m) per season, including bonuses, in salary, but Real Madrid are offering him €20million (£17.5m, $23.6m) per year.

The Spanish and European giants are reported to have told the 2024 Best FIFA Men’s Player that if he does not sign a new contract by the end of the season, then ‘he will be sold’ next summer.

Just hours later on Tuesday evening, Vinicius Junior started for Real Madrid against Levante at Estadio Ciudad de Valencia in LaLiga.

Madrid manager Xabi Alonso deployed the Brazilian as one of two playmakers alongside Arda Guler in a 3-4-2-1 formation.

Vinicius Junior has been left out of Madrid’s starting line-ups this season and has also been substituted in the second half of matches, but against Levante, the 25-year-old played for the entire 90 minutes.

Madrid destroyed Levante 4-1, with Vinicius Junior scoring in the 28th minute and providing the assist for Franco Mastantuono’s goal 10 minutes later.

For his goal, the Brazilian bent the ball into the corner of the net with the outside of his boot from a tight angle.

Then 10 minutes later, Vinicius Junior picked out Mastantuono with a crossfield pass for his first goal for Madrid.

During his time on the pitch, Vinicius Junior took seven shots, played three key passes, had a pass accuracy of 82.1%, took 63 touches, won four dribbles, and made one tackle, according to WhoScored.

The Madrid star also won 11 of the 17 duels he was involved in and was fouled six times.

Spanish publication AS was hugely impressed with Vinicius Junior’s display and noted in their editorial: ‘The Brazilian is smiling again, dancing again. Vinicius is back on the dance floor.’

The forward ‘seemed liberated’ in the game and was Madrid’s ‘most dangerous player’ against Levante.

Fabrizio Romano notes Vinicius Junior’s ‘clear message’

AS added in their Player Ratings story: ‘He knew he was in the spotlight, centre-stage. And from there, he grabbed the microphone and shouted.

‘He proclaimed a goal and a free kick. A goal with a Croatian accent, which a genius born in Zadar named Luka would have signed underneath.

‘With his foot outside the box, from the right wing after starting the play on the left. A shot of confidence, the kind Vini has had at a time of minimalism.

‘But it didn’t seem like it at the Ciutat. Before the blow, he had tested Ryan’s gloves twice.

‘Then he cooked up Mastantuono’s scoring debut with a superb opening and, almost at the buzzer, missed the double.

‘Active in pressing, knife-edge in finishing. The most Vinicius Vinicius in a long time. And that’s gold.’

Mundo Deportivo, which is Barcelona-centric, also raved about Vinicius Junior’s performance and noted in their Player Ratings story: ‘The Brazilian had a great game, including a stunning goal. He started and, for the first time this season, finished the match.’

After the game, Vinicius Junior told Real Madrid TV: “Luka Modric taught me to shoot like that, we miss him.

“I’m strong at that kind of finish, I hope I can keep scoring more goals.

“It’s one of my most beautiful goals, I don’t think I’d ever got one like that before. It was a lovely strike and I’m delighted with it.

“I’m really pleased with the performance and the win. We played really well from the off, with our pressing and on the ball.

“If we play like that, we’re always going to win. This is a tough place to come, but I can score whenever I play here.”

Madrid manager Alonso noted: “It was a really complete team performance, Vini was decisive and put on a really good display.”

Reliable transfer journalist Fabrizio Romano has noted on X how Vinicius Junior kissed the Real Madrid badge after scoring his goal, which he believes is a ‘clear message’ that he wants to stay at the Santiago Bernabeu.

🤍🛡️ Vinicius Jr with a big kiss to Real Madrid badge after a beautiful goal scored tonight. Clear message from Vini Jr. 🫶🏻🇧🇷 pic.twitter.com/MygKWcoe4N — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) September 23, 2025

