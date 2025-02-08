Real Madrid have faced a massive setback in talks with Vinicius Junior over a new contract, with a report revealing the Brazil international forward’s response to Los Blancos’s initial offer as Arsenal’s firm stance on the future of William Saliba emerges.

Vinicius Junior is one of the best players in the world and is a superstar for Madrid. The 24-year-old Brazilian has been on the books of Los Blancos since 2018 when he joined from Flamengo and has won LaLiga thrice and the Champions League on two occasions with the Spanish and European giants. The forward has also scored 101 goals and given 83 assists in 293 matches in all competitions for Madrid.

The Brazilian is a global superstar, and his performances and status have attracted interest from the Saudi Pro League (SPL), with The Athletic reporting that his representatives held talks over a possible move to Saudi Arabia last summer.

The report has noted that Saudi representatives made new contact with Vinicius Junior’s camp in December and made it clear that they are keen on a deal for the summer transfer window.

With Madrid sensing that there is a real possibility that one of their prized assets, who has a €1billion (£830m / $1.03bn) release clause in his contract, could genuinely leave at the end of the season, they have opened talks with Vinicius Junior over a new contract.

The Athletic has reported that the Brazilian forward has turned down Madrid’s first offer, with the two parties still in negotiations over a new deal.

“At a request from the club, a meeting was held at Valdebebas in mid-January between members of the Madrid board and Vinicius Jr’s camp as well as a member of the player’s family,” states the report.

“The initial proposal from the club, which included an increase in salary, was rejected with talks expected to continue.”

Vinicius Junior’s current annual salary is around €15m (£12.5m / $15.5m) net, after achieving various bonuses, and his camp wants Madrid to increase that.

Neymar is currently the most expensive player in football history, with Paris Saint-Germain paying Barcelona €222 million (£185.5m / $230.4m) to sign the Brazilian forward in 2017.

Madrid are unlikely to accept anything less for Vinicius Junior, especially as his release clause is €1billion (£830m / $1.03bn), which means that the Saudi Pro League club will have to make a world-record bid for him.

Trusted journalist Ben Jacobs said in January that while the Saudi Pro League officials are not going to pay his release clause, they are willing to offer €350million (£291.5m / $361.6m) for the Brazilian, with Al-Ahli being the designated club to sign Vinicius Junior.

Arsenal stance on Real Madrid target William Saliba revealed

Reports in the January transfer window claimed that Madrid have made contact with Saliba’s entourage over a possible deal in the summer transfer window.

Then it emerged in the French media this week that Los Blanos have made the signing of Saliba in the summer “an absolute priority” and are ready to make the Gunners star the world’s most expensive defender.

Fichajes is now reporting that Arsenal have taken a firm stance on the future of Saliba.

The Spanish news outlet has claimed that Arsenal have no intention of selling the France international centre-back.

The Gunners, who are aiming to beat Liverpool to the Premier League title this season, are “determined to keep Saliba at all costs”, according to the report.

Latest Real Madrid news: Bellingham exit, Hernandez competition

It is not only Vinicius Junior who could leave Madrid at the end of the season. There are doubts over the futures of Jude Bellingham and Rodrygo as well.

Reports have claimed that Manchester City are keen on England international midfielder Bellingham and Brazil international forward Rodrygo.

Rodrygo was the subject of a world-record bid from the Saudi Pro League in the January transfer window and is on the radar of Paris Saint-Germain as well.

Man City wanted to sign Bellingham in the summer of 2023 before the midfielder joined Madrid from Borussia Dortmund.

Pep Guardiola has personally asked Man City to try to sign Bellingham as a long-term successor to Kevin De Bruyne.

Man City are also going to be a problem for Madrid in their quest to sign Theo Hernandez from AC Milan.

TEAMtalk’s Italian football correspondent Rudy Galetti has reported that Man City have an eye on Hernandez.

Madrid want to sign a new left-back in the summer transfer window and are keen on a deal for Hernandez.

Sources have told TEAMtalk that if Man City are unable to sign their first-choice left-back target, Andrea Cambiasso of Juventus, then they will compete with Madrid for Hernandez.

Madrid are also facing the prospect of losing a valuable squad player at the end of the season.

Liverpool are reportedly interested in signing Brahim Diaz, who is not guaranteed a place in Carlo Ancelotti’s starting lineup.

The Merseyside club’s manager, Arne Slot, is personally interested in a deal for Diaz.

