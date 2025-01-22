Vinicius Jr will be the subject of a monumental bid from the Saudi Pro League

Real Madrid are braced for a world-record bid from the Saudi Pro League, as transfer insider Ben Jacobs has stated that a €350million offer is coming for Vinicius Junior.

The Saudi Pro League has flexed its financial muscle often in the last few years. Some of world football’s biggest contracts are paid to players in the country, and huge names such as Cristiano Ronaldo and Kari Benzema play there.

The highest figure paid for a player by a Saudi side was the €90million (£76m/$93.6m) for Neymar from Paris Saint-Germain.

Big offers have been made for Kylian Mbappe and Mohamed Salah, but turned away. Now, the Saudi Pro League could welcome another huge profile, with transfer insider Jacobs reporting news of an enormous offer for Vinicius.

“It’s obviously going to be very difficult to pull off in 2025 but here’s what I’m told – a bit like a world record offer for Kylian Mbappe when he was still at PSG, that was turned away,” he told GIVEMESPORT‘s Market Madness.

“Saudi are prepared to pay not that €1billion release clause, but €350million. That is the number they are thinking of to try and make Real Madrid go ‘hold on a minute. Is that just too good to turn down?’

“There’s no yes yet from the player, but watch this space. Al-Ahli Vini Jr, summer 2025, €350million.”

Al-Ahli the designated side

Jacobs explains why Al-Ahli are the side who could get Vinicius – for a figure that translates to £296million – despite other Saudi clubs being keen on him, too.

“But there has been a club allocated even though several, including Al-Nassr and also Al-Hilal, have said they would like the player, but Al-Ahli is the team in mind, and the reason for that is because you’ve got Al-Ittihad [has] Benzema, Al-Nassr [has] Ronaldo, and at the moment anyway, Al-Hilal [has] Neymar. If Neymar does leave, they’re looking for Mo Salah,” Jacobs said.

“And even though Al-Ahli have got some incredible players, including Ivan Toney, Bobby Firmino, Riyad Mahrez, the feeling is that there is room for that one extra elite star.

“So talks have taken place on the player side already with Al-Ahli in mind, and Saudi may be looking to try something pretty audacious in the summer.”

Real Madrid round-up: Long way to go for TAA

Though Real have been in talks with Trent Alexander-Arnold for a while, a report has stated there is still some distance to go for them to get the Liverpool man to agree to a contract.

Real have, though, been given a boost in their pursuit of Cristian Romero, as it’s believed he is open to leaving Tottenham.

Meanwhile, amid links to the Real Madrid job, TEAMtalk is aware that Xabi Alonso believes in the project and is keen on taking over, but not quite yet. It comes amid reports that Carlo Ancelotti won’t be at the helm next season.

And if Liverpool are to lose Mohamed Salah, they’ve been told that Rodrygo is the man they should be going after, with the Real Madrid man labelled the “obvious choice”.

