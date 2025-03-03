Vinicius Junior has set the record straight on his Real Madrid future amid growing Saudi Pro League transfer links.

The Brazilian joined Real Madrid in 2018 from Flamengo and since then he has gone on to become one of the world’s best players.

Vinicius Jr was narrowly pipped to the 2024 Ballon d’Or by Manchester City’s Rodri after a stellar 2023/24 campaign but things have not been as rosy for the winger since then.

His goal contributions have taken a nosedive following the summer arrival of Kylian Mbappe from Paris Saint-Germain and in that time, speculation has mounted that he may head to the Middle East.

However, the 24-year-old appears to have ruled out an exit from the Santiago Bernabeu anytime soon.

He said, via Fabrizio Romano: “I’m very calm because I have a contract until 2027 and I can’t wait to renew it. This is the best place to be. I play with the best. I’m very happy. I want to make history here at Real Madrid and become legend of the club.”

Despite these comments, Saudi league figureheads may still not give up on trying to lure him to their lucrative division.

Vinicius Jr one of Saudi league’s top targets

TEAMtalk previously revealed that Madrid could receive a world-record bid for Vinicius Jr as the Saudi league tries to enhance its prestige.

However, Los Blancos are in a strong position as he has more than two years left on his contract and his deal includes a €1 billion (£827.5m, €1.44bn) release clause.

We understand that a Saudi offer in the region of €350m (£289m, $367.3m) could be lodged but it seems Vinicius Jr has no intention of departing the Spanish giants for the foreseeable future.

Our sources have also confirmed that Madrid are working on a new deal for the Brazilian, who wants to be paid the same as team-mate Mbappe – who is said to earn around €36m (£27.7m) a season.

An intriguing period lies ahead of the Saudi Pro League, Madrid, and Vinicius Jr.

