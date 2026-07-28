Sky Sports reveal final decision on Vinicius Jr to Arsenal in eye-opening new update

Sky Sports have delivered a definitive new update on Arsenal’s chase to sign superstar Real Madrid attacker Vinicius Junior this summer.

We revealed over the weekend that the Gunners have already held talks with the camp of the Brazil international, while Liverpool and Manchester City also have significant interest in the 26-year-old, who has just 12 months remaining on his contract at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Reports have even suggested that Arsenal would need to obliterate the British transfer record of £125m, currently held by Alexander Isak’s move from Newcastle United to Liverpool last summer, to get a deal over the line.

The Brazilian is said to earn £450,000-a-week at Real Madrid, which would mean the Gunners having to surpass the £400,000-a-week they currently pay top earner Bukayo Saka.

However, Sky Sports appear to have kicked all the Vinicius to Arsenal talk into touch with their latest statement.

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Vinicius closing in on new Real Madrid contract

They state that Vinicius, who has scored 128 goals in 375 matches for Real ‘will be staying’ at the club beyond this summer.

The report adds that the LaLiga giants ‘have no intention of selling him’ and are ‘confident he will agree a new contract’.

Their confidence in keeping the attacker is now sky high, despite Arsenal’s interest, with the Gunners ‘closely monitoring his situation’ with Vinicius’ contract running down.

Sky Sports News broke the news on Monday that ‘further talks over his future between Real and his representatives will take place this week’.

Indeed, new Real boss Jose Mourinho is understood to value Vinicius highly and wants him to remain one of his top Galacticos.

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