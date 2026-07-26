Mourinho reaches decision on selling Vinicius Junior to Arsenal for £136m

Jose Mourinho will oppose Real Madrid selling Vinicius Junior to Arsenal even if the Gunners offer a club-record fee of €160million (£136.6m), according to a report.

David Ornstein revealed on Saturday that Arsenal are ‘exploring a move’ for Vinicius, with the transfer ‘approved at all levels’ by the Emirates hierarchy. Mikel Arteta’s side have opened talks with Vinicius’ entourage, though they have yet to formally contact Real Madrid.

The winger has entered the final year of his contract, and talks over a renewal have stalled as Madrid have yet to meet his wage demands.

It emerged on Friday night that Madrid have entered the race for RB Leipzig sensation Yan Diomande, who could replace Vinicius at the Bernabeu.

The Telegraph have now revealed that returning Madrid boss Mourinho has decided he wants to keep Vinicius, even though exit speculation surrounding the Brazilian superstar is ramping up.

‘José Mourinho would oppose Arsenal signing Vinícius Júnior this summer as the newly returned Real Madrid manager has told the club he wants all his big names to stay,’ the report states.

‘The Brazilian forward has been discussed as a potential target by Arsenal, currently in the midst of an underwhelming transfer window. There have been no talks between the two clubs about Vinícius, 26, although his current contract situation would naturally give some hope to a potential suitor.

‘Arsenal’s interest, first revealed by The Athletic, is understood to be genuine. Nevertheless, sources have indicated that Mourinho has made it clear to the Real hierarchy that he wants all his core squad players in situ and out of the conversation when it comes to sales.’

Mourinho wants to add more elite players to the Madrid squad, not lose one. Los Blancos are targeting Manchester City midfielder Rodri, who has also entered the last year of his contract.

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Huge difference in Vinicius Junior valuation

Returning to Vinicius, football.london claim Arsenal value the attacker at £80m (€94m). That is wildly different to Madrid’s valuation, as Spanish newspaper Sport state that Madrid want €160m/£136.6m to sell.

We confirmed on Saturday that Vinicius’ agents are speaking with Arsenal, Liverpool and Manchester City to gauge their interest in a possible deal.

We revealed in May that Madrid have issued the 26-year-old an ultimatum, as he must either agree a new deal or be sold this summer.

We understand Vinicius currently earns €25m (£21m) per year, and he wants to move closer to Kylian Mbappe’s mega wages of €60m (£51m) a year.

Madrid, however, have offered just under €40m (£34m) so far.

Meanwhile, Fabrizio Romano has provided the latest on Arsenal’s talks for Newcastle United midfielder Bruno Guimaraes.