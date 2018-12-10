Van Dijk bats off loaded Liverpool press conference question
Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk batted off a question about potential tiredness at today’s Melwood press conference.
The towering centre-back was put up by the Reds to speak about Tuesday’s crunch Champions League game with Napoli ahead of boss Jurgen Klopp.
And Van Dijk smiled as he was asked a loaded question about missing just one Liverpool game this term.
A smiling Van Dijk said: “I feel amazing. You have to do everything possible to get yourself ready. Play, recover, eat the right things and rest. When you’re out on the pitch you forget about it.
“This is like a final for us. We need to win and hopefully not concede otherwise we need to win by a lot of goals.
“It’s going to be a difficult game, but we need to play our game.
“Be ready to do what we’ve done the whole season. we have plenty of quality to score, and to defend them as well.
“It’s our own fault that we are in this position, but we have a way out. We can do it.”
The Dutch defender was also asked about the mood of the squad after topping the table with Saturday’s win over Bournemouth, coupled with Man City’s defeat at Chelsea.
“We never spoke about [being top] too much,” added Van Dijk.
“You get messages and you see things on the internet, but it can change in a couple of weeks. Hopefully it doesn’t.”
“I don’t think [being top of the Premier League changes anything].
Liverpool need to beat Napoli to give themselves a chance of qualifying to the knockout stage.