Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk batted off a question about potential tiredness at today’s Melwood press conference.

The towering centre-back was put up by the Reds to speak about Tuesday’s crunch Champions League game with Napoli ahead of boss Jurgen Klopp.

And Van Dijk smiled as he was asked a loaded question about missing just one Liverpool game this term.

A smiling Van Dijk said: “I feel amazing. You have to do everything possible to get yourself ready. Play, recover, eat the right things and rest. When you’re out on the pitch you forget about it.