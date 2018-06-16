Virgil Van Dijk delivers surprise Andrew Robertson transfer claim

Virgil van Dijk has revealed that he wanted to play alongside left-back Andy Robertson years before the pair ended up at Liverpool.

Van Dijk and Robertson both made their names in Scottish football at Celtic and Dundee United respectively, and it was in a game between the two clubs in 2013 that made Van Dijk stand up and take notice of his future team-mate.

Robertson was the first to move to England when he joined Hull City in 2014, while Van Dijk headed to Southampton in 2015 – but the pair eventually came together when the left-back joined the Reds in the summer of 2017 and the Holland skipper finally made his protracted Anfield switch for £75m in January of this year.

The duo have since formed a strong relationship in an improved Liverpool backline and speaking on the official 2017-18 end-of-season DVD, Van Dijk revealed just how much a fan of Robertson that he actually is.

“Robbo is doing fantastic. Obviously when I came to Celtic, in my first season he played at Dundee United and I already thought he’s a very good player and I thought at that time he should join Celtic!” Van Dijk said.

“I think I said it to one of the scouting guys as well – sometimes I like to give my opinion on players. He’s just a great player, [he] works hard.

“If you need ratings of a game, I don’t think he’d ever go lower than a six.

“You can trust him and the connection I have with him is getting better every game.

“He knows obviously what he has in me, and I get it the other way around as well.

“He’s a good guy as well and that obviously helps too.”

